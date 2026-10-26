Okupe: Soulsight Framework ‘ll Help to Turn Brands into Engines of Business Growth

The Chief Executive of Soulsight Africa and innovator of the Brand-Led Business Growth framework, Joko Okupe, in this conversation with Ayodeji Ake, explains why organisations must move beyond conventional branding and turn their brands into engines of business growth by aligning strategy, leadership, people and customer experience with brand for improved business performance and sustainable growth

Soulsight Africa recently unveiled its Brand-Led Business Growth (BLBG) framework. What informed its development, and why do you believe organisations need a different approach to building brands and achieving growth?



Having been involved in branding and communications for over 20 years, we have observed a fundamental challenge in many businesses and this is the gap between what organisations promise through their brands and what they are equipped to deliver. This gap erodes brand strength, which in turn impairs growth. First, many organisations treat branding as a communications function rather than an integral part of business strategy. An organisation may have an attractive identity, a compelling brand story and strong visibility, but if its people, processes, products and operating systems are not aligned with its brand promise, the business may struggle to deliver the value customers expect, which depletes customer trust and confidence in the brand.



Many businesses, who have built strong brands through substantial investment in branding, marketing, advertising, public relations, brand visibility and a whole gamut of other initiatives, still struggle to leverage the strength of their brandto build better businesses for greater growth. At Soulsight Africa, we believe that brand and business should be inseparable activities. The brand must inform the organisation’s strategic priorities and the capabilities required to deliver value consistently.



All of these put together, birthed the BLBG Framework, which is a structured approach to aligning business strategy, business operations, leadership, organisational culture, customer experience with the brand, using the brand as an engine to drive business growth. Our objective is to help organisations move beyond visibility and ask a more fundamental question: are we creating and delivering the value our brand promises, and is that value supporting our business objectives?

Many organisations already have branding strategies, business plans and marketing departments. What distinguishes the BLBG framework from conventional approaches, and what is the brand–business growth Gap it seeks to address?



The distinction lies in the relationship between these activities. Conventional branding often concentrates on positioning, identity, reputation and communication, while business strategy focuses on growth, resources, operations and performance. Both are important, but they can become disconnected when the brand promise is not reflected in how the business actually operates. We describe the resulting disconnect as the Brand–BusinessGap. It is the gap between what a brand promises, what the business delivers, what customers experience and what the market ultimately rewards.



Consider a company that promises exceptional customer service but has inefficient processes, poorly coordinated service channels or employees who lack the authority and resources to resolve customer problems. Its communications may create expectations that the business cannot consistently deliver.

Similarly, a company may position itself as innovative without investing in the product development capabilities, technology or organisational culture needed to support innovation.



BLBG encourages management to examine these inconsistencies and address their underlying causes. Rather than automatically responding to weak commercial performance with more advertising, leaders should investigate whether the challenge concerns the value proposition, product relevance, operational efficiency, employee capabilities or customer experience. The framework therefore, positions the brand as a strategic business asset, capable of improving the business and not simply a marketing tool. It helps organisations keep the promise made to the market by ensuring that internal capacity is built to deliver that promise.

From your explanation, this framework follows six stages: Discover, Define, Design, Align, Activate and Grow. How do these stages work together to help an organisation move from strategy to measurable business outcomes?



The six stages provide a holistic, structured pathway from understanding the business challenge to implementing initiatives designed to support growth. Discover involves examining the organisation, its market, customers and the opportunities or challenges affecting performance. It establishes the basis for understanding where the business stands and what may be preventing it from achieving its objectives. Define clarifies the business opportunity, positioning, value proposition and brand promise. The organisation must understand the value it intends to create, the customers it seeks to serve and how it intends to distinguish itself in the market. Design focuses on developing the brand, customer experience initiatives and organisational capabilities required to translate the value proposition into practical action. Align is particularly important because it connects leadership, people, culture, processes and systems with the organisation’s strategic priorities. A business may have an excellent strategy, but without the appropriate organisational capabilities, execution becomes difficult. Activate focuses on implementing the agreed strategy and initiatives, while Grow concentrates on advancing the organisation’s growth objectives.



The stages are interconnected. Discover and Define establish the strategic foundation; Design and Align prepare the organisation to deliver; Activate translates the strategy into action; and Grow focuses attention on the organisation’s growth objectives. The framework is not intended to replace financial planning, operational management or other established business disciplines. Rather, it provides an overarching approach for connecting them to the organisation’s promise and the outcomes it seeks to achieve.

What practical benefits can business leaders expect from the BLBG framework to improve performance?

The first benefit is strategic clarity. Organisations need to understand the value they want to create, the customers they want to serve and the capabilities required to compete effectively. A clearly defined value proposition can help management make more focused decisions about products, investments and priorities. The second benefit is organisational alignment. BLBG encourages leadership, marketing, operations, human resources, technology and customer service to work towards a common strategic direction, pointed by the brand promise.



When these functions reinforce the same value proposition, the organisation can reduce inconsistencies between itspromises and actual delivery. The third is improved customer experience. Customers encounter a brand through its products, services, employees, systems and processes. When these elements are aligned, the business is better positioned to deliver consistently, strengthen customer confidence and build lasting relationships. The fourth is better-informed resource allocation. Management can examine whether its investments in brand building are supported by the operational capabilities needed to generate value. It can also identify where improvements in processes, products, technology or employee development or re-orientation may be necessary.



Finally, the framework encourages organisations to connect brand strategy with measurable business objectives, which may include customer acquisition and retention, higher conversion rates, customer satisfaction, market penetration, revenue growth etc. These benefits are not automatic. Commercial outcomes depend on the relevance of the organisation’s offering, market conditions, leadership commitment and the quality of implementation. BLBG provides a structured approach to improving alignment and decision-making, but the organisation must still execute effectively and measure its results.

One of the framework’s central arguments is that brand-led growth cannot be left to the marketing department. What does this mean for leadership, organisational culture and employee performance?

It means creating a consciousness that involvement and commitment of the entire organisation is required to fulfil the brand promise. Marketing may communicate that a company is reliable, innovative or customer-focused, but operations, employees, technology and management decisions determine whether customers experience those attributes.



Leadership therefore, has to make the brand promise relevant to how the organisation is structures, enabled and managed. Strategic priorities, resource allocation, performance expectations and organisational culture should reinforce the value the business intends to deliver. Human resources, for example, has a role in developing the employee capabilities and behaviours needed to fulfil that promise.

Operations must provide effective processes, while technology should enable the organisation to deliver value more efficiently. Employees need to understand how their work contributes to the customer experience and the wider business objectives. This is why the Align stage matters. It encourages organisations to examine whether their people, culture, processes and systems support the promise.



For a business that competes on service quality, it is not enough to communicate a commitment to excellent service. Employees must have the orientation, training, tools and authority to deliver the excellence promised. For an organisation that promises innovation, its culture and investment priorities must support the development and implementation of new ideas. The CEO and Board must ensure that these elements reinforce one another. Brand-BLBG, is therefore a leadership and management responsibility, not simply a marketing initiative.



How can organisations translate the framework into measurable performance, particularly when business leaders are under pressure to justify investments and demonstrate returns?

Measurement must begin with the organisation’s strategic objectives. There is no single indicator that applies to every business, because different organisations face different challenges and pursue different growth priorities. A company seeking to improve customer retention, for example, must track repeat purchase patterns, customer churn and satisfaction levels. An organisation pursuing market expansion should monitor customer acquisition, product adoption, market penetration and revenue performance levels. A business seeking to improve operational delivery may examine service turnaround times, error rates, customer complaints or process efficiency.

The important point is to connect these measures to the changes the organisation is implementing. Management should establish a baseline, define the outcomes it wants to achieve, assign responsibilities and review progress constantly. Businesses must also distinguish between activity and results. The number of campaigns executed, advertisements placed or people reached does not, by itself, demonstrate that the organisation has improved its commercial performance. BLBG encourages leadership to examine whether brand-related initiatives contribute to the broader objectives of the business. This requires collaboration between marketing, finance, operations, customer service and other functions so that brand strategy is evaluated alongside the indicators that matter to the organisation. The framework does not eliminate the need for financial analysis, market research or operational performance management. It actually accentuates their importance. It encourages organisations to connect these disciplines to a coherent strategic direction and assess whether the value promised to customers is being delivered effectively.



Looking ahead, why should future-facing organisations embrace BLBG and what is your message to business leaders seeking sustainable growth in an increasingly competitive environment?

Future-facing organisations must continually reassess their value propositions, capabilities and relationships with the markets they serve. Customer expectations change, competitors introduce new offerings, and technological developments can alter how value is created and delivered. Organisations cannot assume that yesterday’s positioning or operating model will remain sufficient for tomorrow’s challenges. BLBG encourages leaders to examine whether their brand promise remains relevant and whether the organisation has the capabilities to deliver it. This is particularly important when entering new markets, introducing products, repositioning an established business or responding to changing customer expectations. The framework also has broader implications for institutional effectiveness.

While commercial businesses may measure success through revenue, profitability, market share and customer retention, public institutions must focus on public value, service quality, accessibility and the achievement of policy objectives. The principles of alignment and delivery can inform both contexts, although the measures and implementation must reflect their different mandates. Ultimately, our focus at Soulsight Africa is to advance a more integrated understanding and execution of brand strategy and business performance. The brand defines the value an organisation promises; its strategy establishes how it intends to create that value; and its people, processes and systems determine its ability to deliver.



Our message to business leaders is straightforward: do not separate the promise your brand makes from the performance your organisation must deliver. Sustainable growth requires more than visibility. It requires a relevant value proposition, organisational alignment, disciplined execution and the ability to demonstrate results. That is the thinking behind BLBG. Our mantra is stronger brands. Better business. Greater growth.