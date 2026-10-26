NAF Spends Nearly N18bn on Jet A-1 Fuel in 10 Months to Support Natioal Security

In another development, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has spent nearly N18 billion on Jet A-1 aviation fuel between November 2025 and September 2026 to sustain air operations in support of national security, the Service has revealed.

Security and aviation experts said the expenditure underscored the critical role of aviation fuel in powering combat missions, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as air mobility operations across the country.

A statement highlighting the NAF’s operational successes to commemorate the first year anniversary of the incumbent Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, was signed by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

He disclosed: “Between November 2025 and September 2026, the NAF recorded over 6,100 flying hours and more than 2,900 sorties, consuming close to 10 million litres of Jet A-1 fuel in support of national security operations.

“These missions encompassed precision air strikes, armed reconnaissance, surveillance, close air support and other tasks designed to degrade hostile elements, disrupt their freedom of action and enhance the effectiveness of surface forces.

“Central to this effort has been intelligence-led mission planning, with operations guided by actionable intelligence, defined objectives and assessments of mission outcomes. The emphasis remains on ensuring that every sortie serves a clear operational purpose and contributes meaningfully to national security.”

Air Commodore Ejodame said the NAF had recorded significant operational, personnel, training, infrastructure and force modernisation milestones under the leadership of Air Marshal Aneke as he approaches his first anniversary in office on 30 October 2026.