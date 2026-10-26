Maccido’s Enduring Legacy of Peace, 20 Years After

By Senator Iroegbu



Some deaths are mourned and gradually consigned to history. Others leave a void that time cannot completely fill, not merely because of the circumstances surrounding them, but because of the extraordinary lives they brought to an end.

Twenty years after the tragic ADC Airlines Flight 053 crash of October 29, 2006, the death of His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, the 19th Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), remains a profound loss to Nigeria.

The ill-fated aircraft crashed shortly after departing Abuja for Sokoto, claiming 96 lives, including the Sultan, his son, Senator Badamasi Maccido, his grandson, and several other distinguished Nigerians.

The Sultan had travelled to Abuja to participate in a Presidential Forum on Education. Tragically, a journey undertaken in the service of national development became his last.

Yet, two decades later, what remains remarkable is not merely the magnitude of that tragedy, but the enduring relevance of the man whose life it prematurely ended.

I had the privilege, as a young journalist, of documenting Sultan Maccido’s life and legacy. One particularly memorable experience was my exclusive interview with former President Shehu Shagari, at his residence in Sokoto in October 2008, two years after the tragedy.

Shagari’s testimony was especially profound. He had taught Maccido at Sokoto Middle School in the 1940s, maintained a longstanding relationship with him, and subsequently appointed him Presidential Liaison Officer in Sokoto State during the Second Republic.

He also lost his own son, Abdulrahman, in that unfortunate crash.

A few people were therefore better positioned to speak about the Sultan’s character, leadership and humanity. What struck me most during our conversation was Shagari’s repeated emphasis on Maccido’s humility, patience, tolerance and willingness to consult others before taking decisions.

“He hardly does anything without seeking or consulting those who know,” Shagari said, stressing: “He does not rush or dictate things.”

According to him, those who misunderstood the Sultan’s disposition sometimes considered him too quiet or excessively peaceful. But Shagari offered a remarkable observation: “He acts more than he speaks.”

That statement has remained with me over the years. It captures the essence of a leader, who understood that influence does not necessarily require intimidation; that wisdom often resides in restraint, and that genuine authority is earned through conduct rather than demanded through position.

Born in 1926 in Dange, Sokoto, Muhammadu Maccido was a direct descendant of Sheikh Usman dan Fodio and the son of Sultan Abubakar III. Even his name carried a touching story of hope and survival, having been given following the loss of earlier children in the family.

His education, administrative training and exposure to governance in Nigeria and abroad prepared him for decades of public service. He served in traditional administration and politics before eventually ascending the Sokoto throne in April 1996.

His journey to the throne was not without challenges. Following his father’s death in 1988, his succession was set aside under the military administration.

Rather than allow disappointment to consume him, he demonstrated the patience and restraint that would subsequently define his reign.

For ten years, he presided over one of Africa’s most influential traditional institutions during a particularly delicate period in Nigeria’s political and religious history.

The return to democratic rule, controversies surrounding the implementation of Sharia law, and recurring religious tensions in parts of Northern Nigeria demanded leadership that could reconcile competing interests without compromising deeply held convictions.

Admirably, Maccido rose to that responsibility through dialogue, moderation and an unwavering commitment to peaceful coexistence.

He understood that religious devotion should strengthen humanity rather than diminish it, and that the responsibility of spiritual leadership extended beyond one’s immediate religious constituency.

Through it all, the Sultan spoke the language of moderation. He worked with Christian leaders to keep tempers from boiling over, knowing that religious conviction need not become hostility towards others.

In 1998, he became the first Sultan of Sokoto to meet a Pope, when John Paul II visited Abuja. In 2003, parts of the North boycotted polio immunisation on the strength of baseless rumours, and he lent his authority to the vaccine.

There is no doubt that his interventions in interfaith relations, public health campaigns against polio and HIV/AIDS, and educational development demonstrated his appreciation of traditional institutions as instruments of national progress.

It was, therefore, fitting that former President Olusegun Obasanjo described him as a man who lived and died for peace.

Beyond his public responsibilities, Maccido was remembered for his simplicity, generosity and accessibility. Those close to him recall a man of simple tastes.

Accounts of his household feeding numerous people daily reflected a tradition of hospitality that placed communal welfare above personal accumulation. His household fed scores of people every evening, largely from grain sent as gifts.

His life showed that leadership is measured by how authority is used in the service of the people, not by the distance between ruler and ruled. When he changed parties on the eve of the Second Republic, he took care to return the money he had received from the party he left.

He respected people, in Shagari’s words, “whatever their profession”, and never let his position make him overbearing. If he had a fault, his old teacher said, it was being accommodating “sometimes to a fault”.

But such qualities are particularly instructive today as Nigeria continues to grapple with terrorism, banditry, communal violence, religious intolerance, political polarisation and the growing weaponisation of misinformation and disinformation.

So, 20 years after his demise, what does Sultan Maccido’s example mean for Nigeria today? We confront terrorism and communal violence, and banditry now stalks the very Sokoto countryside he loved.

Religious intolerance persists, and disinformation spreads faster than ever. Our public life increasingly rewards loudness over wisdom and confrontation over consensus.

Maccido proved that a leader could be influential without being intimidating, and courageous without being confrontational. He showed that one could be deeply religious without being intolerant.

He knew that peace is more than the absence of conflict. It is the deliberate cultivation of justice, trust and mutual respect.

Regrettably, even Sokoto and its surrounding communities, which once benefited from the Sultan’s stabilising influence, now confront security challenges that threaten livelihoods, social cohesion and peaceful coexistence.

Therefore, at a time when public discourse increasingly rewards confrontation over consultation, noise over wisdom and political expediency over moral conviction, Sultan Maccido’s leadership offers a compelling alternative.

He demonstrated that one could be influential without being overbearing, courageous without being confrontational, and deeply religious without becoming intolerant.

His death also leaves an enduring lesson about institutional responsibility. The ADC tragedy reminds us that honouring departed leaders must extend beyond commemorative ceremonies to ensuring that preventable disasters do not recur.

Aviation safety, regulatory accountability and the protection of human life must remain enduring national obligations.

This, therefore, provides a second lesson, as it concerns how he died.

For years, many of us lamented that Nigeria honours its dead without learning from their deaths. The Accident Investigation Bureau eventually published its findings: the crew took off into known adverse weather and failed to recover from wind shear.

The Bureau called for better crew training and windshear alert systems at our airports, and reforms followed. Yet a report is only as good as the vigilance that follows it.

We cannot honour our departed heroes through ceremonies alone while neglecting the lessons of how we lost them. Shagari’s own counsel was plain: we should not put all our eggs in one basket.

Fortunately, His Eminence Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, who succeeded him, has carried forward his legacy through interfaith dialogue and national unity efforts.

The Sultan Muhammadu Maccido Foundation was established to preserve his ideals. That work matters. But the truest memorial is whether those of us who remain choose his way.

That means listening, consulting and respecting the ordinary person. It means keeping faith with peace when division would be easier.

For the Maccido family, this twentieth anniversary is undoubtedly a moment of profound remembrance, but also one of legitimate pride.

Their beloved father, grandfather and patriarch bequeathed something far more enduring than titles, wealth or political influence: a good name, an honourable reputation and a lifetime of service to humanity.

As I reflect on my encounter with President Shagari and the testimonies of those who knew the late Sultan intimately, one lesson remains unmistakable: history ultimately judges leaders not by the power they wielded, but by the lives they touched, the conflicts they prevented and the values they left behind.

Twenty years after his passing, Sultan Muhammadu Maccido remains relevant because the virtues he embodied are precisely those Nigeria desperately needs today.

He might have suddenly vacated his throne twenty years ago, but his place in the moral history of our nation remains permanently occupied.

May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, grant him Al-Jannatul Firdaus, comfort his family, and reward his contributions to Nigeria, Islam, peace, and humanity.

Twenty years on, the Man of Peace is still teaching us.

Ameen.

*Senator Iroegbu is a journalist and a security and geopolitics analyst. He is Editor-in-Chief of Global Sentinel and Convener of the Geopolitics Series.

senator.iroegbu@yahoo.co.uk