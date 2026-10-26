ICPC Gets Recognition for Institutional Performance, Accountability, Service Delivery 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has received fresh recognition for its institutional performance in the fight against corruption in the country.

The recognition followed an independent assessment by a Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), which identified the Commission and the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) among the notable performers in public accountability and service delivery.

A statement by the ICPC noted the assessment, presented at a civil society roundtable in Lagos, examined selected Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the federal government, focusing on transparency, institutional efficiency, accountability and measurable contributions to public service delivery.

The statement referenced a report published by NewsNowOnline on October 24, 2026, wherein ICPC’s contributions to protecting public resources, strengthening institutional safeguards against corruption and promoting integrity within the public service were acknowledged.

“The recognition comes amid ongoing efforts by the Commission, under the leadership of its Chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, to strengthen the effectiveness of its investigative, preventive and enforcement responsibilities”, the statement read in part.

It observed that beyond investigating allegations of corruption, the Commission has continued to emphasise systemic interventions designed to identify institutional weaknesses, strengthen compliance mechanisms and reduce opportunities for the abuse of public office.

The civil society assessment particularly highlighted the importance of the ICPC’s oversight responsibilities in public procurement, where weak institutional controls and corrupt practices can expose government finances to substantial losses.

The recognition also highlights the Commission’s broader mandate to promote ethical conduct, strengthen accountability, and encourage collaboration among regulatory institutions, law enforcement agencies, and civil society organisations.

Meanwhile, the ICPC under the leadership of its current chairman has maintained its focus on combating corruption through lawful enforcement, preventive interventions and public enlightenment, recognising that sustainable anti-corruption outcomes require more than prosecution alone.

“Significantly, the latest civil society acknowledgement follows the Commission’s performance in the 2026 Transparency and Integrity Index, conducted by the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity, where ICPC recorded 80.13 per cent, up from 78.13 per cent in 2025.

“The separate assessments provide additional perspectives on the Commission’s institutional accountability, transparency and service-delivery responsibilities.

“The Lagos roundtable also underscored the importance of evaluating public institutions beyond policy announcements and routine activities, stressing that institutional effectiveness should ultimately be reflected in measurable outcomes and benefits to citizens”, the statement added.

However, the recognition according to the ICPC, reinforces the importance of sustaining credible investigations, strengthening preventive measures, improving institutional responsiveness and deepening public confidence in the fight against corruption.

It also highlights the continuing responsibility of anti-corruption institutions to demonstrate professionalism, fairness, transparency, and respect for due process in discharging their statutory mandates.

As the Commission continues to pursue its responsibilities, the independent assessment provides an opportunity to consolidate institutional improvements and strengthen collaboration with stakeholders committed to accountability and good governance.