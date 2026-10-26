Firms Promote EU Market Entry Pathways for Nigerian Entrepreneurs

Oluchi Chibuzor

As Nigerian professionals increasingly seek global prospects, immigration experts have highlighted structured entrepreneurial pathways to some European countries as a viable alternative to traditional relocation routes.

This, they said, is because some countries prioritise innovative startup ideas backed by governmental authorities such as ENISA in Spain and the Ministry of Economy in France.

Both bodies, the experts added, ensures that applicants can find appropriate co-founders to gain necessary permits to do business thereby contributing to their local economy rather than just being a migrant.

Speaking during an engagement with the business community in Lagos, the CEO O&J Capital, Mr. Johnson Anorh, said Nigerians entrepreneurs must begin to think of doing business in the European market legally, noting that it is needed to contribute to their nation’s economy.

According to him, “Expanding abroad often presents hurdles, particularly regarding trust, guarantees, and navigating bureaucratic language barriers. Firms like O&J Capital, iworld and Mirsatori, work closely with Nigerian clients to bridge these gaps by pairing vetted entrepreneurs with comprehensive legal and corporate support structures.”

Commenting, The Head of Migration Department, Mirsatori, Maksin Mayer Nikitin, explained that the collaboration is designed to connect Nigerian entrepreneurs with European markets through startup-based programmes, tailored business proposals and professional immigration support.

“The partnership is to guide Nigerian business owners through the legal and regulatory requirements for establishing operations in Spain and France respectively. Startup creation could provide an alternative pathway for qualified entrepreneurs in Agriculture, IT, construction and logistics seeking to establish a business presence in these two countries,” he said.