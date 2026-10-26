Digital Asset Markets with Nicky Okoye

Digital Assets and Enterprise Development

Nation-building primarily focuses on job creation, rising living standards for citizens, and economic prosperity for the nation-state. In this respect, all nation-building efforts, at the national and sub-national levels, must consider how digital asset markets stimulate enterprise development and entrepreneurship. Nothing will affect entrepreneurship and enterprise development more than the expansion of digital assets and the ability of digital asset classes to move frictionlessly across global blockchain rails.

Enterprise Development Strategy and Digital Assets

Enterprise Developmentand Digital Assets are inseparable. As the World continues to evolve in the Digital Asset Markets space, some of the most important applications of the digital asset revolution will be felt by enterprises seeking to access or raise capital from global sources, using previously unavailable strategies which have now become very strategic, including several digital asset classes, decentralised capital and decentralised financial ecosystems. Collectively, these strategies are changing the game for enterprise fundraising in the 21st century.

Large and small enterprises seeking to innovate and respond to local and global market opportunities can use strategies outlined in my upcoming “Digital Asset Markets Strategy guide” to deliver value-innovation development processes. For intentional enterprises and entrepreneurs, this approach will be customised and tailored to each industrial segment, depending on the industry’s peculiarities, reach, capital requirements, and the talent of the professionals operating within it. Tokenisation strategies to raise capital are already becoming common worldwide. This can be achieved through real-world asset digital tokens or utility tokens, which are designed to enhance community participation and reward systems. Using digital assets to fund municipal projects, set up new decentralised enterprises, build infrastructure etc., are all options that are now available

Where will the new capital come from to grow the digital asset market ecosystem?

I would like to use this illustration to make my point. On 1 September 1972, in what was considered the “Match of the Century,” chess grandmaster Bobby Fischer defeated Russian grandmaster Boris Spassky during the World Chess Championship in Reykjavik, Iceland. This history-making feat was the first time since the inception of the global chess tournament, which began in 1866, that an American won the Championship, and the first time in 22 years that a non-Russian was crowned the King of Chess. For the leadership of Nation States, Financial Institutions, Global Capital Markets, Global Enterprises as well as Entrepreneurs, the next twenty-five years will redefine and will determine, the geo-political zones, nation states, the families, communities and individuals, that will benefit from the newly created wealth that is projected from the monumental growth of global GDP as it grows to heights of over $200 trillion, by 2050. This monumental economic growth is projected to add $100 trillion in new economic value in just under 25 years. Positioning and winning key niche markets, including the Digital Asset Markets, as a major part of the Next One Hundred Trillion Dollars GDP growth that is projected, in my opinion, is going to be as exciting for nation-states, capital market operators, enterprises and entrepreneurs as winning the “Match of the Century” Championship was for the citizens of the United States of America in 1972. We at the Global Investment Advisory Community (GIAC) are committed not only to making this process of participating in the digital asset markets exciting but also profitable.

The Next One Hundred Trillion Dollars (N1HTD)

Nothing holds more promise and excitement for nation-states, sub-national regions, communities, enterprises, and individuals actively engaged in enterprise and commercial activity than this projected growth forecast for the global economy, which is expected to expand to over two hundred trillion by 2050, adding an unprecedented additional over One Hundred Trillion dollars between now and then. This means that in less than twenty-five years, the global economy’s GDP will more than double.

Enterprise Development and the next one hundred trillion dollars

We in the GIA community expect policymakers and legislators to design strategic, job-creating government policies and growth-enabling legislation to position their people for this monumental shift in global economic fortunes. In our Digital Asset Markets Strategy, we have extracted proprietary analysis which guides leaders on the way forward. Our Next One Hundred Trillion Dollars analysis and strategic information provide wealth-creation-driven policies that reposition and stimulate 21st-century job creation through enterprise development at the nation-state level, as well as for geopolitical regions, municipalities, and enterprises, particularly those exclusively participating in our N1HTD Mastermind community.

The most strategic use of our N1HTD analysis will be to design and develop 21st-century wealth maps that reflect the direction and growth of global GDP within the N1HTD context.

In my “Digital Asset Markets Strategy” guide, members of our global investment advisory community will find analysis of global economic disruptive indicators as they relate to N1HTD’s projected growth. I also include my opinion on industry expansions and trends in enhanced economic value, as defined by industrial segments, geography, geopolitics, and even access to technological advancements. Population migration trends and resultant consumer behaviour.

Guide to the Next One Hundred Trillion Dollars

The Next one hundred trillion dollars in global GDP growth will be impacted by the following drivers:

Digital Asset Markets Strategy.

Artificial Intelligence, Artificial General Intelligence, Artificial Superintelligence and machine learning with specific industry impact and analysis.

Technological advancements in industrial applications, as they relate to specific industries.

Industrial ecosystems and global value chains, with specific engagements for African suppliers.

Global supply chains as they relate to the World’s most critical industries.

Geopolitical touchpoints, including economic disruptions and transformations with strategic impact from specific innovations.

Global populations, changing consumer behaviour and the direction of economic demand trends.

21st-century indicators and the impact of BIG DATA analysis in strategic industries.

Value Chain Intelligence and Enterprise Excellence, projections and trends.

The Geopolitics of the Next One Hundred Trillion Dollars

A strategic look at China

China currently accounts for over 30% of global manufacturing output, whereas the USA accounts for just under 16%. China’s high-speed rail infrastructure shows it has installed and operates over 40,000 km of high-speed rail, accounting for over 70% of global high-speed rail infrastructure. The United States has just about 753km, which is less than 2% of China’s installed capacity. In the electric vehicle arena, China has overtaken the United States, with over 60% of global Electric Vehicle (EV) production compared to the United States, which has 10-15% of global capacity. In 21st-century telecommunications, built on 5G networks, China has over 2.9 million 5G base stations, representing over 60% of global output. The United States has about five hundred thousand (500k) 5G base stations, less than 20% of China’s capacity. In the value chain required for processing rare earth metals, which are essential for modern electronics, quantum computers and Artificial Intelligence, China has nearly cornered the global market. Currently, China accounts for 90% of global rare earth metal processing capacity, while the United States has less than 5%. In industrial robot use and installation, China again accounts for 51% of installed capacity. In this case, annual industrial robot installations include not only Chinese-designed and built robots but also those fully installed in Chinese factories. The rest of the world, including the USA and Europe, shares the remaining 49% of industrial robot installation capacity. And it’s going to get worse for the West and better for China, depending on how you look at it. According to an OECD report, by 2030, 37% of all science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) graduates worldwide will be Chinese. This compares with projections of just 4.2% for the USA, 1.2% for Germany, 1.2% for the UK, and 0.8% for France. India is projected to follow China closely with 26.7% of STEM scientists.

In 2011, China produced and used more cement than the United States used in the entire 20th century. In 2011, a Chinese firm built a 30-story skyscraper in just15 days. In 2014, a different Chinese firm topped that by building a 57-story skyscraper in 19 days. China built the equivalent of Europe’s entire housing block in just 15 years. In 2024, a Chinese construction company built an entire highway with Artificial intelligence robots, with no human engineers. China has the first all-AI hospitals, which can perform diagnosis-to-treatment with no human doctors involved. In the Maritime industry, China currently has 129 times the shipbuilding capacity of the United States. In other words, competition with China in shipbuilding is nonexistent.

As the global economy races to $200 trillion in GDP by 2050, China’s economy is projected to grow to over $60 trillion in GDP, ahead of every other country in the entire World. India, also in Asia, is projected to grow to over $51 trillion in GDP within the same timeframe. This means China and India combined will represent over half of global GDP by 2050. This is fascinating and significant, and it shows why we must continue to study and monitor the Next One Hundred Trillion Dollars (N1HTD), in the interest of those coming after us.

Global Investment Advisor’s opinion

It is important to understand what nation-states and sub-nationals need to do to ensure their regions remain competitive, even in the face of a rising China. Simply outsourcing everything to China will ensure that your people will lose in the long run. Leaders must look at the guides I have provided as key areas of impact for the next one hundred trillion dollars in global GDP and find ways their regions or nations can compete. As far as we in Africa and the Caribbean are concerned, the most important factor to hold on to will be a grand, large, and coordinated effort to educate the next generation of our people in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), and not much anything else. The arts and entertainment will always be important; however, when it comes to the matter of life and death of Nation-states over the next fifty years, those that will win and those that will dominate will be those Nations whose Leaders decided in 2026/2027 to drive an elaborate education policy in STEM for their young people. There is no other way. The global digital asset market ecosystems and transformational artificial intelligence systems will both ride on the backs of the World’s STEM-educated experts.

Indeed……Great Things are Happening.

Nicky Okoye

Global Investment Advisor

Founder, Global Investment Advisory Community (GIAC)