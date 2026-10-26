Campaign Council: Of NDC’s Authority, O-K Movement and Race against Time

As the January 16, 2027 presidential poll approaches, the Nigerian Democratic Congress faces a defining test: reconcile competing campaign structures, resolve support-group tensions and translate political enthusiasm into coordinated electoral strength, writes Sunday Aborisade.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) is approaching a critical moment in its preparations for the January 16, 2027 general election. With Peter Obi as its presidential candidate and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as his running mate, the party has assembled a ticket with potential cross-regional appeal. Yet, beneath the enthusiasm surrounding the alliance lies an organisational challenge that could determine whether its electoral promise translates into success: who controls the campaign, how competing interests are accommodated and how quickly a coherent national structure can emerge.

The delayed inauguration of the National Campaign Council (NCC), uncertainty surrounding the party’s manifesto and friction with support groups, particularly the Obi-Kwankwaso movement that established a Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) outside the party’s approved framework, have raised questions about NDC’s preparedness.

These are more than administrative disagreements. They concern the relationship between political parties and the movements supporting their candidates, the balance between institutional authority and grassroots mobilisation, and the ability of an opposition platform to manage competing expectations under a demanding electoral timetable.

The central question is whether the NDC can resolve these differences or allow disputes over recognition, appointments and authority to consume valuable campaign time.

The NDC leadership has attributed the delay in constituting its campaign council to consultations, due diligence and the need to involve its presidential candidates in selecting key officials.

Following a two-day meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC), National Chairman, Senator Moses Cleopas announced October 20 as the proposed inauguration date, explaining that the party had been developing its campaign blueprint since August.

“The constitution and inauguration of the presidential campaign council is a responsibility of the party at the highest level. But the party itself cannot do that without recourse to the presidential candidate and the vice-presidential candidate,” Cleopas said.

He disclosed that Obi and Kwankwaso were consulting on appointments to strategic positions, including director-general, deputy director-general, finance director, mobilisation director and media director.

“It is better to get it right. It is a sensitive election that we are going into, and we must check characters,” he added.

The October 20 inauguration was subsequently postponed to October 26, with the party citing Obi’s overseas engagement. National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director attributed the decision to “the very tight schedule of our presidential candidate” and an important overseas engagement.

The party later announced that its third National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, scheduled for October 26 in Abuja, would feature the unveiling of the NCC, presentation of certificates of return to candidates and disclosure of its financial accounts.

Although consultation and scrutiny are legitimate, repeated adjustments to the inauguration timetable risk creating an impression of uncertainty. The leadership must demonstrate that consultation has a definite endpoint and will not become an obstacle to implementation.

The candidates deserve meaningful input into the composition of their campaign council. They will defend the party’s policies, lead public engagements and bear the greatest political responsibility for the election.

However, consultation must not translate into the indefinite concentration of campaign decisions in the hands of two individuals.

A presidential campaign council is the operational machinery through which a party coordinates communications, finances, policy, state organisations, mobilisation and electoral protection. The NDC must therefore reconcile the candidates’ preferences with its institutional responsibilities.

Cleopas has warned against appointing officials whose loyalty is uncertain, arguing that divided political commitments could undermine the campaign. While understandable, such screening must not become an open-ended exercise or reduce appointments to questions of personal loyalty rather than competence and clearly defined responsibilities.

The party needs transparent appointment criteria, firm deadlines and a mechanism for resolving disagreements. If the candidates and leadership cannot agree on every position, they should settle essential appointments first and establish a deadline for completing the remaining arrangements.

In an election campaign, the cost of prolonged vacancies may exceed the benefits of pursuing ideal appointments.

The more complicated issue concerns the relationship between the party and the support groups associated with its candidates.

Obi’s political appeal has been sustained by the Obidient Movement and networks of volunteers, professionals, young people, diaspora supporters and community organisers. Kwankwaso also brings an established political constituency and mobilisation networks that the NDC needs to incorporate into its national strategy.

These groups can provide campaign resources, grassroots contacts, volunteers and visibility beyond conventional party structures.

However, the Obi-Kwankwaso movement’s creation of a separate PCC raises a fundamental question: can a support group establish a parallel campaign structure while the party is constituting its own NCC?

Cleopas has insisted that the NDC welcomes support groups but expects them to operate within its approved framework.

“Why wouldn’t we be here and love an OK Movement? Why wouldn’t we be here and love an obedient movement?” he asked.

He added: “We are not against support groups. We know their relevance. We need them, we love them, and we see them as our helpmates.”

The chairman identified the Directorate of Mobilisation under the Office of the National Organisation Secretary as the channel through which support groups should register and coordinate their activities.

His position reflects a legitimate concern about accountability. Multiple bodies issuing competing directives, organising overlapping programmes or claiming authority over the same resources could undermine campaign coordination.

Nevertheless, support groups also have legitimate interests in preserving their identities, networks and operational independence. Many volunteers have invested personal resources and spent years mobilising supporters before the emergence of the NDC as their preferred political platform.

The solution is neither unrestricted parallel authority nor the wholesale absorption of every group into the party hierarchy. It is a negotiated division of responsibilities.

At the heart of the disagreement is whether the campaign belongs primarily to the party, its candidates or the movements mobilising support for them.

The party must retain authority over its official electoral machinery, compliance with electoral requirements and formal campaign coordination. The candidates must exercise substantial influence over political messaging, public engagements and strategic direction. Support groups should retain room to mobilise volunteers, organise community outreach, engage professional associations and develop innovative ways of reaching voters.

These responsibilities are complementary, not mutually exclusive.

A group’s ability to attract thousands of supporters does not automatically confer authority to appoint national campaign officials. Equally, the party’s formal control of its structures does not justify disregarding the experience, resources and grassroots relationships of its supporters.

The NDC should establish a joint coordination mechanism involving party leaders, representatives of Obi and Kwankwaso, and recognised support groups. The body should meet regularly, document decisions and resolve disagreements before they escalate publicly.

The leadership should also review the existing Obi-Kwankwaso PCC, examining its personnel, activities and objectives to determine which elements can be incorporated into the official campaign.

Where appointments or responsibilities conflict with the party’s constitution, the leadership should explain the problem and propose an acceptable alternative. This would defend institutional authority without unnecessarily alienating supporters whose contributions could prove decisive.

Parallel campaign structures can produce conflicting instructions to state coordinators, contradictory media statements, overlapping fundraising activities and competing demands for candidates, venues and volunteers.

Disputes could become particularly damaging if separate groups claim authority over campaign appointments, polling agents or official communications.

Beyond administrative inconvenience, public disagreements could undermine voter confidence, reinforce perceptions of unpreparedness and distract the candidates from communicating their policies.o

However, the leadership must not assume that every disagreement represents disloyalty. In a coalition involving established politicians, newer party officials and independent movements, disagreements are inevitable. What matters is whether credible mechanisms exist to manage them.

Cleopas has maintained that elected party officers cannot be removed arbitrarily and that disputes must be handled in accordance with the party’s constitution. The same commitment to rules should guide relations with support groups.

Procedures must be clear, consistently applied and flexible enough to accommodate legitimate differences. A party demanding discipline from supporters must demonstrate fairness in exercising its authority.

The campaign council is not the only outstanding issue. According to statements from the party leadership, the NDC has yet to establish a firm timeline for releasing its manifesto.

Osa Director previously explained that the candidates and party were conducting due diligence to ensure that the campaign reflected competence, unity and the national interest.

However, organisational preparation and policy communication should proceed simultaneously.

A manifesto should explain the party’s priorities, how its proposals would be implemented and how voters can assess its candidates. The Obi-Kwankwaso ticket must articulate credible plans for addressing economic hardship, insecurity, education, healthcare, employment and institutional reform.

It must also demonstrate how the candidates’ different political experiences and constituencies translate into a coherent governing programme.

The NDC should establish a policy committee comprising professionals, researchers, sectoral specialists and representatives of relevant support groups to consolidate the candidates’ positions into a clear, cost-conscious and measurable manifesto.

The document should be published within an announced timeframe, with accessible summaries for young people, traders, workers, farmers, professionals and other constituencies.

The campaign cannot afford to spend its limited time debating appointments while leaving voters uncertain about what the party intends to accomplish.

The NDC chairman’s emphasis on recruiting polling agents early offers another important lesson from Nigeria’s recent electoral experience.

Cleopas has argued that winning votes is insufficient unless parties ensure that results are accurately recorded and transmitted through the collation process.

“It is vote protection. It is vote protection legitimately, and the vote protection starts from awareness that must be created among our voters,” he said.

The party has begun preparations to recruit polling agents through its state structures rather than wait until the final stages of the electoral process.

This should be expanded into a comprehensive electoral-readiness programme involving trained agents, reliable communication channels, legal support, incident-reporting procedures and a central system for collating polling-unit results.

Support groups could help recruit volunteers, identify training needs and educate voters about participation and lawful vote protection. However, the party must retain responsibility for official nominations, compliance with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) requirements and coordination of electoral agents.

Vote protection must mean lawful observation, accurate documentation, prompt reporting and appropriate legal action, not intimidation, obstruction or vigilantism.

The objective should be a single, accountable electoral system supported by multiple mobilisation networks.

The campaign council dispute also reflects the NDC’s wider challenge of managing internal disagreements.

Cleopas has disclosed efforts to reconcile prominent Adamawa politicians, including former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and the party’s governorship candidate, Aishatu Binani.

“Even as you have mentioned Babachir and Binani, the party will not allow them to disintegrate. We need one another,” he said.

The proposed reconciliation recognises that a national campaign cannot succeed if its constituent political interests remain divided.

The same approach should govern disputes involving support groups, state executives and campaign appointments. The leadership should establish a rapid dispute-resolution mechanism with clear timelines for complaints, mediation and decisions.

Where disagreements involve the presidential candidates, the chairman and designated representatives should convene structured consultations rather than allow grievances to escalate through the media.

Party officials must avoid using disciplinary procedures to silence legitimate criticism, while support-group leaders should not interpret every disagreement as evidence that their contributions are being disregarded.

Both sides must distinguish genuine organisational concerns from struggles for influence.

With January 16, 2027, designated as election day, the NDC cannot afford prolonged uncertainty over its campaign machinery. The October 26, 2026 unveiling should be treated as a critical operational milestone rather than a ceremonial event.

First, the party should publish the names and responsibilities of campaign officials, clarify reporting lines and establish a timetable for operations across the states.

Second, Obi and Kwankwaso should jointly endorse the agreed structure to reassure supporters that the ticket is united.

Third, the party should register support groups under transparent criteria, distinguishing independent mobilisation from official campaign responsibilities and constitutional party functions.

Fourth, representatives of the Obi-Kwankwaso movement should negotiate the future of its existing PCC, with the aim of integrating useful personnel and programmes without unnecessarily destroying its identity or grassroots capacity.

Fifth, a campaign coordination committee comprising the party, candidates and recognised support groups should harmonise communications, schedules and mobilisation activities.

Sixth, the manifesto should be released on a definite date, accompanied by policy engagements and public consultations.

Seventh, the NDC should accelerate polling-agent recruitment, voter education, financial transparency and legal preparedness.

Finally, all parties should commit to internal dispute resolution and regular progress reviews to identify bottlenecks before they threaten the campaign.

The NDC’s difficulties present both a risk and an opportunity.

If the leadership insists on control without consultation, it could alienate the support networks needed to expand its electoral reach. If support groups operate independently of agreed structures, they could create competing centres of authority. If the candidates delay decisions while awaiting perfect agreement, the campaign could lose valuable preparation time. Conversely, rushing appointments without adequate scrutiny could create avoidable problems.

The way forward requires a balance between institutional discipline, political inclusion and administrative urgency.

The leadership must recognise that consultation and transparent procedures strengthen party authority. Obi and Kwankwaso must demonstrate that their alliance extends beyond sharing a presidential ticket to a common commitment to organisational success.

Support groups, in turn, must understand that enthusiasm, personal sacrifice and grassroots influence confer political value but do not automatically supersede the party’s formal responsibilities.

Their greatest contribution would be to bring their organisational strengths into a coordinated campaign capable of reaching communities where conventional party structures may be weak.

Ultimately, the contest is about whether the NDC can demonstrate the competence required to compete for national power. Its promises of transparency, internal discipline and early electoral preparation will carry greater weight if reflected in how it manages its affairs.

The coming weeks should therefore be a period of consolidation rather than confrontation. The campaign council must be inaugurated, the manifesto published, support groups accommodated within a clear framework and electoral preparations accelerated.

The election will ultimately be decided by voters, not the number of meetings held or titles assigned to campaign officials. But voters must first have compelling reasons to believe that the party is organised, prepared and capable of translating promises into action.

The real test of the Obi-Kwankwaso alliance is not simply whether supporters can mobilise crowds or the NDC can announce a campaign council. It is whether both can convert political enthusiasm into a disciplined, inclusive and credible national campaign.

The NDC still has an opportunity to get this right. Whether it succeeds will depend on its ability to replace uncertainty with decisions, rivalry with cooperation and parallel structures with a shared electoral purpose.