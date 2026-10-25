Who is After NAFDAC DG, Prof. Adeyeye? 

Indeed, every battle has its casualties, every throne its intrigues, and every crusader his or her fair share of enemies. For the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, the script appears to be taking a rather dramatic turn. The woman who has spent years tightening the noose around fake drug merchants and pushing the frontiers of consumer protection is now facing a storm of criticism that threatens to overshadow her regulatory crusade. First came the war against fake drugs; then came the bruising controversy over sachet alcohol. Today, the calls for her removal have added another intriguing chapter to the unfolding drama. Has the NAFDAC chief stepped on too many powerful toes, or is she simply caught in the crossfire of public scrutiny? In the court of public opinion, the verdict appears far from settled.

To her supporters, however, the timing of the backlash tells a story of its own. They point to NAFDAC’s intensified campaign against sachet alcohol and other alcoholic products packaged in small containers, arguing that the measures may have unsettled commercial interests with considerable stakes in the industry.

In their explanation, Adeyeye’s regulatory battles have become a collision between public health and the powerful machinery of commerce. Like a referee who blows the whistle against an influential player, she may have discovered that enforcing the rules can invite as much hostility as applause. Her defenders believe that the resistance to her policies may partly explain the increasingly strident criticism directed at her.

Yet, beneath the smoke and mirrors, a distinction must be made between suspicion and proof. The fact that a public official faces criticism does not establish a conspiracy against her. NAFDAC’s policies, enforcement procedures and leadership remain legitimate subjects of scrutiny, and criticism must be assessed on its evidence and merits.

Still, the controversy has turned Adeyeye into a compelling figure in Nigeria’s regulatory drama, where public health imperatives, commercial interests and institutional accountability jostle for prominence.

So, who is really after Professor Adeyeye? Is she paying the price for daring to challenge entrenched interests, or are the calls for her removal rooted in other, identifiable grievances? Until the evidence speaks, the mystery remains unresolved, and the drama continues to unfold.