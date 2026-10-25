Seinde Signature’s N50m ‘Thank You’ Gift 

Vanessa Obioha

Luxury niche fragrance retailer Seinde Signature is marking its sixth anniversary, dubbed Scentiversary, with a brand-new Changan Uni-s car worth N50 million as the grand prize in a customer giveaway.

Founded in 2020, the brand has grown into a leading retailer of luxury niche perfumes, introducing fragrances from perfumers and houses such as Christian Provenzano and Electimuss to the Nigerian market.

The founder, Olaseinde Olusola, announced the giveaway at a press conference during the week, noting that anniversary giveaways had always been part of the store’s DNA.

“The first year, we brought the best noses and perfumers to Nigeria. The second year we took six customers from Nigeria to Milan. Subsequent anniversary celebrations have been low-key, but this year, we are going to be six. It’s not a milestone, but we are going forward,” he said.

Anyone who knows Mr Olusola knows that he is a philanthropist at heart. His birthday celebrations every May always include discounts for customers, some of which last throughout the year. This year, his birthday celebration featured a 40 per cent discount on all purchases.

Although it is not a milestone year, 2026 has seen the brand make significant strides on several fronts. In April, it hosted prominent American perfumer Sarah Baker for the launch of her latest scents, Va Va Vanilla and Velvet Vendetta, in an immersive stage production. Other developments include the expansion of its fragrance bar in Lagos, a partnership with Electimuss London that saw the Alkout fragrance, traditionally designed with the Kuwaiti flag, unveiled in a Nigerian-flag version on Nigeria’s Independence Day, collaborations with other perfumer brands to create distinctive fragrances, and the launch of its Advent Calendar Box, which sold out within two weeks.

“It was described as the best so far in the world,” added Olusola, who also revealed that the demand for the box was so high.

Reflecting on the year so far, Olusola said that this year is the best yet.

“We keep investing in ourselves. We are not operating from the box; we are not thinking outside the box. There is no box. And there is no sky, and we can reach as high as we want.”

For the sixth Scentiversary, customers must purchase fragrances from any of the brand’s stores nationwide, with a minimum spend of N1 million, to qualify for a raffle ticket.

“It doesn’t have to be a one-off purchase of N1 million. You can accumulate purchases to N1 million and get a raffle ticket as long as it falls within the validation period,” he explained.

“And the purchase is not limited to a particular brand,” added the brand’s COO, Oreoluwa Olusola.

The promotion will kick off today, October 25, and end on November 30. The raffle draw will take place at an event in December, where the winner will go home with the grand prize: a Changan Uni-s car worth N50 million.