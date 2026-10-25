Navy Uncovers 132,000 litres of Stolen Crude Oil in Bonny

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Navy has uncovered 132,000 litres of stolen crude oil in Allison community, Bonny LGA of Rivers State.

According to a statement by the Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, the Forward Operating Base Bonny discovered the stolen crude oil under Operation Delta Sentinel, following actionable intelligence.

He said the operation uncovered 10 dugout pits, adding that the site and the recovered products were handled in accordance with extant regulations.

“The operation reinforces the importance of intelligence-led action in identifying concealed petroleum stockpiles and disrupting the infrastructure that enables crude oil theft and the unauthorised movement of petroleum products.

“The Nigerian Navy will sustain efforts to locate and dismantle illegal refining infrastructure and disrupt the networks facilitating crude oil theft across the Niger Delta,” the statement said.

The Navy urged community leaders, residents, traditional institutions and other stakeholders to promptly report crude oil theft, illegal refining, suspicious petroleum storage and the unauthorised movement of petroleum products to the nearest security agency.

Timely, credible information, the statement said, could enable swift intervention and prevent illicit activities from expanding.

“Safeguarding the nation’s critical petroleum assets requires vigilance and active cooperation between security agencies and the communities they serve. The Navy therefore urges the public to remain alert and support lawful efforts to protect national resources,” Folorunsho concluded.