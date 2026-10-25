Giving Back to Alma Mater: The Wale Babalakin, Debo Olujimi Exemplars





Sufuyan Ojeifo



Fourteen years separated them. One belongs to the Class of 1971, the other to the Class of 1985. Yet their individual journeys find anchorage in a common, strategic educational trajectory: Government College Ibadan.



Nigerian businessman, lawyer, philanthropist and Chairman of the Bi-Courtney Group of Companies, Dr. Bolanle Olawale Babalakin, proudly wears the badge of the Class of ’71. Today, as President of the Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association, GCIOBA, he leads an ambitious dream — to transform GCI into Nigeria’s best secondary school in infrastructure and academic excellence. Dr. Babalakin’s imprimatur is evident in so many of the projects that are telling a beautiful story of how alumni can add value to their alma mater.



At the heart of that dream is the GCIOBA Educational Foundation, which is driving a N15 billion transformation fund that is gradually crystallising. Babalakin has been relentless, reaching out to industry captains, business owners and renowned academics among old boys to join hands in rebuilding their school.



One of those he reached out to is the Group Chief Executive Officer of Emadeb Energy, Mr. Adebowale Olujimi, a proud member of the Class of ’85.

Both men, like many other old boys, are imbued with a deep spirit of philanthropy that fires their companies’ corporate social responsibility.



On October 17, 2026, that spirit was on full display. The GCIOBA held its annual reunion and general meeting on the school premises. Attendance was massive. Dr. Babalakin was in his elemental best as he presided over the Annual General Meeting. The gathering began with nostalgia and ended with resolve: all hands must be on deck now that GCIOBA has taken over the running of the school from government. The Association thanked Governor Seyi Makinde for the opportunity to develop, manage and operate “our school.”

Old boys from as far back as 1958 through the 60s, 70s, 80s to recent sets were present, united by one emotion — nostalgia driving passion and commitment to their alma mater.



Mr. Olujimi typifies that sentimental attachment.

After being reached by Dr. Babalakin, he and his wife, Mrs. Olugbesoye Olujimi — a beautiful, brilliant Executive Director at Emadeb Energy Group — visited the school about a year ago to assess what was on ground. Providentially, they met the principal on a weekend when he was supposed to be on a trip outside Ibadan. He had stepped out but forgot something and returned to pick it up. That chance encounter led to a quick tour of the school and a decision that would change its science education story: to renovate and fully equip the Chemistry and Physics laboratories.



Multimillion naira was invested in the project. But as Mrs. Uduak Ugbodaga, Head of Human Resources at Emadeb Energy Group who directly supervises the CSR and philanthropic arm, Emadeb Development Foundation, noted, the investment should be appreciated not in naira and kobo but in value addition to learning and student development.



Governor Seyi Makinde himself was on hand to inaugurate the Olujimi project alongside four other projects executed by old boys.

Speaking at the ceremony, Olujimi said returning to GCI after many years evoked deep nostalgia, recalling his days on the hockey pitch and the 100-metre track close to the laboratory block.



“This field was a hockey pitch. I used to love hockey and we used to run on this field, 100 metres. It was so beautiful,” he recalled.

According to him, Government College Ibadan in his time could compete favourably with top schools anywhere in the world.

Olujimi said despite visiting several schools across the country, GCI remains distinct because of the sustained partnership between the Oyo State Government and the old boys association.



“This particular school has enjoyed so much, especially from this partnership with the government of the state and the association led by its President, Dr. Wale Babalakin. I have been to other schools and without mentioning names, Government College is one school with a difference,” he said.



The energy magnate noted that GCI old boys are excelling globally, making giving back not just desirable but imperative.

“We have a huge set of people from this school who are in different fields all over the world. So in our own little way, we are giving back. I got engaged with the management of the school. We had a chat and we looked at what can be done,” he said.

He commended GCIOBA Worldwide under Dr. Babalakin for raising billions of naira from individual pockets to rebuild the school, citing interventions by Nigeria LNG, Aradel Holdings PLC and several class sets.



Olujimi disclosed that the choice of Chemistry and Physics laboratories was informed by the deplorable state of the facilities when he visited — a sharp contrast to the top-notch laboratories of his school days.

“When we came here, we saw what was obtainable in these two laboratories. That time, they were very, very top-notch, from any best school all around the world. I just felt like we can do better,” he said.



He described the intervention as only a starting point, ahead of his set’s reunion, pledging sustained support through yearly stakeholders’ engagement.



“Even just looking at the pictures, it shows how things have changed. For someone like myself, I feel very happy. And this is a starting point. We are committed to yearly stakeholders’ engagement to give back and collaborate with the state,” he added.

He urged current students to remain hopeful.



“There is no country like Nigeria. We are so blessed. Those learning here have the future leaders among them. The future is so bright for Nigeria,” he said.



The Emadeb intervention adds to a growing list of alumni projects that have helped sustain academic standards at Government College Ibadan under the collaborative management model that allows old students to participate in running their school. It is a model where Babalakin provides the visionary leadership and Olujimi provides a shining exemplar of how to follow — proving that the truest measure of success is not what you build for yourself, but what you rebuild for those coming behind you.



■ Ojeifo is a journalist and publisher