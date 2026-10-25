Betta Edu Returns to Political Frontline After Prolonged Hiatus 

Betta Edu, the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, is back in a national political role after months out of the spotlight. When the APC announced President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 campaign council in August 2026, she was named Deputy Director of Women Mobilisation, under Director Dr Mary Idele.

Readers might remember that Edu’s ministerial career ended abruptly. In January 2024, Tinubu suspended her over allegations that N585.19 million of public funds was moved into a private bank account, and ordered the EFCC to investigate. Edu denied personal wrongdoing, saying the money was meant for grants to vulnerable groups.

In October 2024, a cabinet reshuffle moved Nentawe Yilwatda to her old portfolio, confirming her exit nearly two years before the campaign appointment. No conviction or final legal outcome has been reported, and no report says whether the EFCC investigation is still open, although the general assumption is in this direction.

The APC has defended her inclusion. Campaign committee spokesperson Kemi Asekun-Shittu said on national television that no court has found Edu guilty of any offence. In other words, in the eyes of the law, the woman is presumed innocent. Of course, the political position is less so, because her appointment puts a figure from an unresolved public-funds case in front of voters across the country.

Still, the directorate is expected to reach women voters across the country, and Edu’s record fits. She was the APC’s National Women Leader before becoming a minister at 37. Why was she picked, why Edu in particular? Unknown, though some accounts credit the network she built in that post.

The directorate’s success will depend on turning the organisation into real engagement with voters, a test that applies to Idele as much as to Edu.

Some observers quickly point out that the new role is a step down from the ministry and sits beneath Idele in the directorate. Whether it signals a wider return is unknown, and the allegation is likely to follow her into campaign appearances.

Betta Edu, the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, is back in a national political role after months out of the spotlight. When the APC announced President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 2027 campaign council in August 2026, she was named Deputy Director of Women Mobilisation, under Director Dr Mary Idele.

Readers might remember that Edu’s ministerial career ended abruptly. In January 2024, Tinubu suspended her over allegations that N585.19 million of public funds was moved into a private bank account, and ordered the EFCC to investigate. Edu denied personal wrongdoing, saying the money was meant for grants to vulnerable groups.

In October 2024, a cabinet reshuffle moved Nentawe Yilwatda to her old portfolio, confirming her exit nearly two years before the campaign appointment. No conviction or final legal outcome has been reported, and no report says whether the EFCC investigation is still open, although the general assumption is in this direction.

The APC has defended her inclusion. Campaign committee spokesperson Kemi Asekun-Shittu said on national television that no court has found Edu guilty of any offence. In other words, in the eyes of the law, the woman is presumed innocent. Of course, the political position is less so, because her appointment puts a figure from an unresolved public-funds case in front of voters across the country.

Still, the directorate is expected to reach women voters across the country, and Edu’s record fits. She was the APC’s National Women Leader before becoming a minister at 37. Why was she picked, why Edu in particular? Unknown, though some accounts credit the network she built in that post.

The directorate’s success will depend on turning the organisation into real engagement with voters, a test that applies to Idele as much as to Edu.

Some observers quickly point out that the new role is a step down from the ministry and sits beneath Idele in the directorate. Whether it signals a wider return is unknown, and the allegation is likely to follow her into campaign appearances.