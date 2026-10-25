Attack on ADC Supporter: Atiku Accuses Tinubu, Okpebholo of Encouraging Political Violence

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has accused President Bola Tinubu, Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of creating an environment that encouraged political violence.

The accusation followed an alleged attack on comedian Osagie Daniel Idedia, popularly known as Porkupyne, in Benin City.

In a post on X yesterday, Atiku alleged that the comedian was attacked because he supported him and his demand for good governance and accountability in Edo State.

He condemned the incident and called for an urgent police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the brutal attack on comedian Osagie Daniel Idedia (aka Porkupyne), in Benin City, Edo State,” Atiku said.

He added that the incident was politically motivated, alleging that the comedian was targeted because he was his supporter.

Atiku held Okpebholo, Tinubu and the APC leadership responsible for what he described as a climate of impunity in which opposition supporters were allegedly intimidated and assaulted.

“Governor Okpebholo must explain what happened to Porkupyne, stop hiding behind official silence and prove that his government is not shielding political thugs,” he said.

The former vice-president also called on Tinubu and the APC to stop what he described as the brutalisation of opposition supporters, insisting that political differences should not expose citizens to violence.

He urged the police to identify those responsible for the alleged attack and investigate whether any individuals sponsored or facilitated it.

“The police must urgently investigate allegations of political involvement, identify the perpetrators and expose whoever sponsored or facilitated this cowardly attack,” Atiku said.

Atiku also appealed to Amnesty International and foreign missions in Nigeria to monitor the treatment of opposition supporters and document cases of alleged politically motivated violence ahead of the 2027 general election.

“I am formally drawing the attention of Amnesty International and all foreign missions in Nigeria to this deeply troubling incident,” he said.

He called for justice for Idedia and protection for Nigerians exercising their right to political choice and peaceful dissent.

“I demand immediate justice for Porkupyne and protection for every Nigerian exercising the right to political choice and peaceful dissent,” he added.