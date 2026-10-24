WAP TV Receives Multiple Awards in October 

Sunday Okobi

WapTV, The Family Entertainment Channel, has stated that it has many reasons to celebrate in October, 2026, from its 14th year anniversary to the awards bestowed on the TV channel.

From October 1, 2012, when it stated broadcasting to October 1, 2026, WapTV has celebrated 14 years of non-stop transmission of quality programming to the entire family.

On October 10, WapTV received Best Kiddies/Youth Programme of the Year Award presented to Nnennaand Friends show by 7th Nigerian Broadcasters Merit Award (NBMA) 2026, an award ceremony organized by the prestigious Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (IBAN).

The entertainment channel also received the Voice of Inclusion Award presented by Down Syndrome Foundation of Nigeria on October 16, for WapTV’s dedication to creating awareness of the resourcefulness and astounding characteristics of people living with Down Syndrome.

To crown up the awards season, on October 19, WapTV was presented with a plaque for Outstanding Family Entertainment Media Brand of the Decade by the Edge Awards 2026.

While eulogizing its audience for the accolades, the Director of WapTV, Wale Adenuga Junior, at an event yesterday said: “We are truly grateful to all the advertisers, viewers, management and staff of WapTV who have continued to believe in, and stayed with us for 14 years.

“We implore everyone of them to continue to spread the word about how WapTV has been relentless in broadcasting exciting, entertaining and educative content over the years. The best part is we have just begun.”

WapTV boasts of millions of viewers who watch thechannel on Satellite TV, as well as over 800,000 Subscribers on its YouTube Channel ‘waptvchannel’ which has over 300,000,000 views and counting.

The 24-hour Family Entertainment Channel broadcasts across Nigeria and several African countries on a network of DStv 262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 129 andFreeTV 751.