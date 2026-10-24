Shettima: Tinubu’s Reforms More About Improving Quality Of Life of Nigerians

.Inaugurates ultra-modern teaching hospital, schools in Borno

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda places strong emphasis on building enduring institutions, developing human capital and improving the quality of life of Nigerians.

He stressed why sustainable development must outlive the tenure of political officeholders, maintaining that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu is designed to ensure that economic reforms deliver lasting social benefits, with investments in essential public services.

Shettima stated this yesterday while inaugurating the ultra-modern Kashim Ibrahim University Teaching Hospital (KIUTH) and two schools in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

He described investments in healthcare and education as essential to economic productivity, national development and the recovery of communities affected by insecurity.

The Vice President stated that true measure of public service lies not in the privileges of office but in the institutions established and the opportunities created for future generations.

According to him, “Someday, and that day is nearer than we imagine, we shall be judged by what survives our time in office. The offices we held, the aides who surrounded us and the length of our convoys will have surrendered their importance. What will endure are the institutions we built, the roads we constructed and the lives made better because we served.”

Commending Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, for prioritising healthcare and education, Shettima said the newly inaugurated facilities demonstrate how purposeful investments can translate into practical benefits for citizens.

He noted that the teaching hospital would bring specialised healthcare closer to communities, reduce the burden of travelling outside the state for treatment and strengthen medical training and research.

“For a family already burdened by illness, the cost and anxiety of travelling outside the state can compound their suffering. This hospital offers the prospect of expert attention nearer home,” he said.

On education, the Vice President observed that rebuilding schools in communities affected by insurgency was fundamental to restoring hope, expanding opportunities and preparing the next generation for productive participation in the economy.

“In a state whose communities have endured the disruption of insurgency, a classroom carries a particular significance. It restores the expectation that tomorrow can be planned for,” Shettima stated.

Drawing from his experience as a former Governor of Borno State, the Vice President acknowledged the challenges of delivering development amid insecurity and praised Governor Zulum’s determination to sustain investment in critical public infrastructure.

“To improve lives and livelihoods in a state that has withstood such a climate of insecurity demands uncommon fortitude. I know the weight of that responsibility. As the street language goes, I have been there and done that,” he said.

Shettima conveyed President Tinubu’s felicitations to the government and people of Borno State, and reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to supporting the state’s reconstruction, peacebuilding and human capital development efforts.

“Our investment in human capital proceeds from the conviction that a healthier, better educated population can produce more, earn more and contribute more. The federal government will continue to support Borno’s efforts to consolidate peace, rebuild communities and expand opportunities for its people,” he said.

The Vice President noted that Borno’s reconstruction experience offers valuable lessons in rebuilding communities emerging from conflict, particularly through the restoration of essential public institutions.

He commended the state government, healthcare professionals, educators, contractors, development partners and security personnel for their contributions to the projects.

Shettima, however, stressed that the success of the facilities would ultimately depend on their ability to deliver quality services to the people.

“The responsibility now is to keep these institutions worthy of that faith. Their value will be measured in the care patients receive and the education children acquire,” he said.

Earlier, Governor Zulum said the teaching hospital stood as one of the most tangible expressions of his administration’s commitment to providing state-of-the-art healthcare facilities for the people of Borno State.

He explained that the teaching hospital was not merely another building but a centre of learning, a provider of specialised healthcare services and a facility that would bring hope to millions of people across the North-east.

The governor said the facility would serve as a clinical training centre for the College of Health Sciences of Kashim Ibrahim University, providing training for medical students, resident doctors, nurses, midwives, pharmacists, medical laboratory scientists, physiotherapists and other healthcare professionals.

Zulum assured that the Borno State Government would continue to invest in the Kashim Ibrahim University Teaching Hospital, saying, “We have recruited and we will continue to recruit qualified healthcare professionals. We will provide equipment, utility infrastructure and an enabling environment for the hospital to function at the highest standard.”

Also, the Pro-Chancellor of Kashim Ibrahim University, Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, said the inauguration of the teaching hospital represented a remarkable achievement and a milestone in the collective commitment to providing quality healthcare services, medical education, research and professional training.

He expressed optimism that the hospital would strengthen healthcare delivery in Borno State and contribute meaningfully to the well-being of people across the North-east.

On his part, Chairman of the Governing Board of Kashim Ibrahim University Teaching Hospital, Prof. Ahmed Ahidjo, described the hospital as a landmark project of unprecedented significance in the state.

He commended Vice President Shettima for choosing Governor Zulum as his successor and applauded the governor for his bold decision to establish the teaching hospital and equip it with modern, state-of-the-art medical facilities.

Also speaking, Chief Medical Director of Kashim Ibrahim University Teaching Hospital, Prof. Ibrahim Musa Kida, said the greatness of the hospital would be determined not merely by its buildings and equipment but by the quality of its personnel and the dedication of its staff.

He also commended Shettima for his contributions to the progress and development of Borno State and Nigeria, particularly his continued commitment to peace and development in the state.