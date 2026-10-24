PDP Guber Candidate Vows to End Insecurity in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State, Dr. Emmanuel Ombugadu, has vowed to end insecurity and prioritise infrastructural development across the state if elected in 2027.

Ombugadu made the pledge on yesterday in Awe Local Government Area during the flag-off of the PDP local government campaign tour for the 2027 general elections.

According to him, security will be the number one priority of his administration, noting that the people of Nasarawa State, who are predominantly farmers, must be able to go to their farms, sleep with their eyes closed, and go about their livelihoods without fear.

He promised massive infrastructure development, including construction and rehabilitation of roads to reconnect communities and boost economic activities.

According to him, his administration would ensure roads linking Akiri to Plateau and other critical routes are constructed, while also connecting Benue, Awe, Taraba and Plateau States to guarantee direct access for unity and trade.

He added that plans are underway to link routes such as Wuse to Taraba and other constituencies to open up rural communities.

Ombugadu also said his government would promote local tourism as a revenue earner, citing the Hunkuyi Fishing Festival and the Hot Spring Water in Awe, which he promised to develop to support host communities.

He reassured the people of Awe and the entire state that all blueprints and promises made in 2019 and 2023, and those being made ahead of 2027, would be implemented, assuring that he would

not let people down.

In his remarks, the State PDP Chairman, Dr. Daniel Gimba, said the flag-off signalled the party’s resolve to depart from hardship and present a true leader who would take the state to the promised land.

Gimba described Ombugadu as a man known for integrity, transparency and hardwork, expressing confidence that PDP would win overwhelmingly if the election is not rigged.

He said the party flag given to candidates was a symbol of their journey and a mandate to win in their senatorial zones, constituencies and the state at large.

“Today is a historic and remarkable day. We have chosen to start our local government tour, marking our victory coming in 2027 by the grace of God. 2027, there is no going back,” Gimba declared.

Also speaking on behalf of other candidates, the PDP senatorial candidate for Nasarawa South, Dr. Mike Omeri, appreciated supporters and party members for the trust reposed in them.

“Together with you, we will campaign to win the election, and we will win this election,” Omeri said.

On his part, the Acting Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council, Mr. Mark Ogbole, said the party deliberately chose Awe to begin its peaceful campaign for the whole state.

He promised that a PDP government would create youth employment and support women with businesses to uplift their families, noting that the party was seeking elections not to run away after winning, but to work for the people of the state.