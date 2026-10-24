Oil Theft: Navy Uncovers Another Set of Reservoirs Containing 25,000 Litres of Stolen Crude Oil

.Pushes for indigenous manufacturing of military hardware, greater investment in research, innovation

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Navy has uncovered three dugout reservoirs containing approximately 25,000 litres of a substance suspected to be crude oil in Obodo Omadino, Delta State.

It also called for greater investment in indigenous manufacturing of military equipment, arguing that a navy that depends entirely on other countries for its technology cannot fully control its operational readiness.

The Service also disclosed that at least 19 suspected drug peddlers were arrested during a series of joint operations with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Warri. Substances suspected to be illicit drugs were also recovered during the operations.

According to a statement by the Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, the discovery of the suspected crude oil was made by Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Delta on 21 October 2026 under Operation Delta Sentinel.

He said the reservoirs and their contents were handled in accordance with established procedures, stressing that the discovery had disrupted a suspected storage facility that could have facilitated the accumulation and onward movement of stolen crude oil.

He added that two joint operations conducted between 19 and 22 October 2026 by NNS Delta and the NDLEA led to the arrest of 19 suspects at locations suspected of being used for the illicit storage, sale and distribution of drugs within the Warri area.

“Recovered exhibits included 10 cards of tramadol, 20 litres of Monkey Tail, 35 kilogrammes of cannabis, 18 kilogrammes of Colorado and other related items,” he said.

Captain Folorunsho said the suspects and recovered exhibits had been handed over to the NDLEA Warri Area Command for further investigation and necessary legal action.

He noted that crude oil theft and illicit drug distribution posed distinct but serious threats to economic security and public safety.

He added that the Nigerian Navy would intensify intelligence-led operations and strengthen cooperation with relevant agencies to disrupt illicit petroleum activities, tackle drug distribution networks and support the prosecution of offenders.

The Navy also urged members of the public to provide timely and credible information to security agencies to help identify criminal activities, protect national assets and safeguard communities across the Niger Delta.

Apart from calling for greater investment in indigenous manufacturing of military equipment, the Service also noted that the rising cost of imported platforms and spare parts, coupled with lengthy supply lead times, made the development of indigenous capabilities imperative.

It therefore called for increased investment in research and innovation to support a robust domestic defence manufacturing industry.

The Chief of Naval Transformation and Innovation (CNTI), Rear Admiral Chijioke Onyemaobi, made this call at the ongoing Nigerian Navy Research and Development Seminar 2026, being held at Naval Headquarters in Abuja.

He said, “Our maritime environment is changing rapidly. Unmanned systems, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors and additive manufacturing are reshaping how navies fight, sustain and maintain their fleets. Research and development are the bridge between emerging technologies and our operational needs, and the pathway from dependence to self-reliance.

“I urge all participants to share their knowledge openly and constructively so that our deliberations yield practical recommendations for capabilities that are relevant, sustainable and responsive to our operational requirements.”

Declaring the seminar themed ‘Deepening the Application of Emerging Technologies for Operational Effectiveness’ open, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, said progress in indigenous shipbuilding and maintenance through naval dockyards and shipyards demonstrated the Navy’s growing capacity to develop and sustain operational capabilities locally.

He added that emerging technologies were relevant beyond the maritime domain, particularly in supporting the Navy’s contributions to counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations.

Vice Admiral Abbas, who was also the Special Guest of Honour and keynote speaker, said the seminar provided an opportunity to examine how emerging technologies could address operational challenges, optimise available resources and strengthen the Navy’s contribution to national security amid the growing influence of technology on contemporary naval operations.

He noted that the maritime security landscape was changing rapidly, with threats becoming increasingly sophisticated.

“Criminal networks continue to exploit technology to evade detection and threaten critical national assets. An effective response must therefore be driven by corresponding improvements in timely intelligence, accurate surveillance and the ability to deploy appropriate forces where they are most needed. The objective is not simply to acquire more technology, but to achieve greater operational effect with the resources available to us,” he said.

He added that experience had demonstrated the value of technology-enabled maritime surveillance in improving maritime domain awareness and directing patrols towards identified threats.

According to him, this intelligence-led approach had enabled more efficient deployment of limited naval assets, reduced fuel and maintenance costs, and improved operational responses.

He noted that surveillance of offshore installations and other critical national infrastructure had strengthened the Navy’s efforts to combat crude oil theft and related economic crimes, helping to create a more secure environment for oil production.

He further stressed that emerging technologies offered opportunities to extend these capabilities to creeks and adjoining coastal areas for pipeline monitoring and protection, thereby safeguarding vital national assets and supporting sustained oil production.