Nestle Nigeria Inaugurates Climate-smart Boreholes, Water Treatment Plants in Agbara

Charles Ajunwa

Nestle Nigeria Plc has marked a major milestone in its Water Regeneration Project with the inauguration of eight climate-smart boreholes and water treatment plants in communities within the Agbara catchment in Ogun State.

A statement by the Corporate Affairs Manager, Nestle Nigeria, Toju Egbebi, said these facilities form part of a wider programme spanning the Agbara catchment in Ogun State and the Abaji catchment in the Federal Capital Territory.

“The water regeneration project is structured around four connected pillars: Water Access, delivered through 24 climate-smart boreholes-eight in Agbara and 16 in Abaji; water quality, supported by treatment plants, routine monitoring, the national water quality advocacy campaign and practical water safety guidance; water conservation, advanced through rainwater harvesting systems; and water governance, strengthened through community water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) committees and governance training. These measures provide local oversight, clarify responsibilities for safe operation, preventive maintenance, fault reporting and water quality checks, and strengthen community ownership to protect the long-term value of the infrastructure.

“For Nestle Waters and Premium Beverages, the water regeneration project links measurable community impact with watershed resilience, responsible water management and business continuity.

“It provides an integrated model in which infrastructure expands access, treatment safeguards quality, rainwater harvesting supports conservation, advocacy strengthens stewardship and local governance sustains performance,” the statement noted.

Speaking at the inauguration, Olutayo Olatunji, Business Executive Officer, Nestle Waters and Premium Beverages, Nestle Nigeria Plc, said, “The Agbara commissioning is an important milestone within our wider Water Regeneration Project and reflects Nestlé’s commitment to helping regenerate local water cycles. By combining treated water infrastructure with local governance and performance monitoring, we are creating a model that improves access, strengthens watershed resilience and delivers enduring value. As we finalise the remaining scope, our focus remains on rigorous delivery and measurable outcomes that benefit communities and support business continuity.”

Also Speaking on the project, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, said, “Commissioning a facility is only the beginning; ensuring that it continues to provide safe, reliable and sustainable service is the true measure of success. It is encouraging that this initiative places strong emphasis on governance and water stewardship through the development of a governance training manual for water regeneration and stewardship.”

In his address, the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, added: “This project demonstrates what strategic public-private collaboration can achieve. By working with regulators, local authorities and host communities, Nestlé has supported an ecosystem for sustainable and equitable access to safe drinking water. The initiative advances Sustainable Development Goal 6 and aligns with Nigeria’s environmental priorities.”

Welcoming the project on behalf of the host community, His Royal Majesty, Oba Lukman Jayeola Agunbiade, Olute III, the Alagbara of Agbara Kingdom, said, “Today is a day of gratitude for the people of Agbara. Safe water touches every part of our lives: the health of our children, the dignity of our homes and the hopes of our families. Today, it has come closer to all of us. But Agbara has received more than boreholes; we have received a responsibility. As custodians of this land, I charge our chiefs, Baales, WASH committees and every resident to treat these facilities as our own, guard them against misuse and report faults promptly. What has been started here today, Agbara will sustain for our children and for generations yet unborn.”

Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability Lead, Nestle Nigeria Plc, said, “Through the National Water Quality Advocacy Campaign and the National Water Quality Handbook developed with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation and OPS-WASH, we are helping to take water safety knowledge beyond project sites into homes, schools, communities and institutions. Access alone is not enough. Water must be safe, it must be protected, and communities must have the knowledge to manage it responsibly.”

The inauguration of the projects in Agbara reflects the strength of collaboration among public authorities, regulators, traditional institutions, community leaders, WASH Committees, OPS-WASH and other technical partners.

As the Abaji sites are completed and handed over, Nestle Nigeria will maintain its focus on disciplined delivery, transparent validation and strong local ownership to create lasting value for communities, strengthen watershed resilience and support the long-term sustainability of the business.