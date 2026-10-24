NEDC Distributes Starter Packs To 20 Beneficiaries for Eco-Friendly Stove, Briquette Production In Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has distributed starter packs to 20 beneficiaries trained in the fabrication of energy-efficient stoves and the production of briquettes in Bauchi State.

The distribution, which took place on Thursday, is part of the commission’s efforts to promote youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, environmental sustainability and economic self-reliance in the North-east region.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, the NEDC Bauchi State Coordinator, Alhaji Aliyu Isyaku, said the equipment was provided to enable the beneficiaries to establish businesses, generate sustainable income and create employment opportunities.

He said the beneficiaries were trained in in 2023 and 2024. He urged the beneficiaries to make effective use of the starter packs, describing the intervention as an opportunity to improve their livelihoods through productive economic activities.

Isyaku highlighted the business potential of energy-efficient stove fabrication and briquette production, noting that the ventures could provide alternative sources of income while helping to protect the environment.

According to him, promoting briquette production and energy-efficient stoves could reduce dependence on firewood, thereby helping to combat deforestation and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

He said the initiative aligned with the NEDC’s mandate to promote sustainable development across the North-east and expressed the commission’s readiness to support similar interventions based on beneficiaries’ commitment and measurable results.

The coordinator described the intervention as a practical investment in youth empowerment, green enterprise development and improved livelihoods.

He also stressed the importance of monitoring beneficiaries’ activities, providing technical guidance and assessing their businesses to ensure that the equipment was properly utilised and the intended objectives achieved.

Also speaking, Alhaji Modu Ali of the commission urged the beneficiaries to take the coordinator’s advice seriously, noting that entrepreneurship and self-reliance were important pathways to sustainable livelihoods and personal development.

Similarly, Sulaiman Ibrahim, another official of the commission, advised the beneficiaries to use the starter packs strictly for their intended purposes.

He assured them of continued monitoring and warned against selling or abandoning the equipment, saying such actions could undermine the objectives of the intervention and attract appropriate sanctions.

In his remarks, Lawal Saidu advised beneficiaries who might have other commitments to consider involving younger relatives or trusted business partners rather than abandoning the opportunity.

He emphasised the need for beneficiaries to diversify their income sources, develop business partnerships and ensure that the intervention translated into lasting economic benefits.

Some of the beneficiaries, including Ibrahim Abubakar and Naimatu Kabir, expressed appreciation to the commission for providing them with the opportunity to establish businesses and improve their economic circumstances.

They said the initiative would not only benefit them individually but also contribute to economic development, environmental protection and job creation in Bauchi State.

Kabir said the training in briquette production would help beneficiaries contribute to their communities by creating employment opportunities, particularly for young people and women.

She noted that indiscriminate tree felling was causing environmental damage and expressed optimism that promoting alternative fuel production could help address deforestation and global warming.

According to her, briquettes produced from waste materials could provide an alternative to conventional charcoal, reducing the need to cut down trees for fuel.

She added that the knowledge and skills acquired during the training had equipped her to train other young people and potentially employ workers as her business expanded.

The beneficiaries expressed hope that the intervention would enable them to establish sustainable businesses, support their families and contribute to the economic development of Bauchi State and the country at large.