NASENI Trains, Empowers 120 Electricians in Modern Electrical Installation in Kogi



Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has trained, empowered no fewer 120 electricians in modern electrical installation and maintenance in Kogi State as part of efforts to tackle youths’ unemployment in the country.



The Executive Director/CEO NASENI, Professor Khalid Halilu, disclosed this at the closing ceremony of NASENI Skills Acquisition and Empowerment programme and presentation of certificate to held in Lokoja yesterday.



Professor Halilu explained that NASENI was committed to taking skills acquisition to the door steps of Nigerians, noting that industrialisation goes beyond the machine and structures, but skills acquisition to ignite the industrial revolution in Nigeria.



The executive director however, commended the Kogi State government for their cooperation.



Professor Halilu who was represented by a Coordinating Director of Finance and Account, NASENI, Ibrahim Dauda explained that the agency has trained, empowered a total of 120 electricians in modern electrical installation.



He added that NASENI also gave them money to start their own business, admonished the trainees that their skills placed them in the fastest growing sector of Nigeria economy, the construction sector, so they must key into it immediately.



He warned the trainees not to sell the starter packs, stressing it is a sustainable livelihood tools for them and this will enable start new life.



The traditional ruler and the Chairman of Lokoja Traditional Council, the Maigari of Lokoja, His Royal Highness, Ibrahim Kabir, expressed gratitude to NASENI for the trading of 120 electricians in the modern electrical installation.



“My dear participants, the training you have received from NASENI places a responsibility on you to demonstrate the value of the investment made in your professional development…In this sense, you should regard yourselves as ambassadors of NASENI.



“Your conduct, professional competence; and quality of service will help to shape public perception of the agency and the effectiveness of its training programmes therefore encourage you to put the knowledge and skills acquired here into practical use and allow your work to speak positively about the institution that has invested in you. Be worthy ambassadors through your professionalism, integrity, discipline, diligence, and good conduct.



“Your success will not only benefit you and your families; it will also demonstrate the value of NASENI’s intervention and strengthen the case for similar programmes to be extended to other trades and communities,” the traditional ruler posited.