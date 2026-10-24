  • Saturday, 24th October, 2026

Itsekiri Leaders Mourns Uduaghan, Call for Peaceful Coexistence

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Sylvester Idowu in Warri 

The Itsekiri Leaders of Thought (ILOT) has expressed grief over the death of former Delta State Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Ewetan Uduaghan, describing his passing as a rude shock.

The group extended its condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, the Itsekiri Nation, the Delta State Government and Nigerians over the loss.

In a condolence statement signed by its Chairman, Chief Edward Ekpoko, and Secretary, Sir Amorighoye Sunny Mene yesterday, ILOT noted that Uduaghan died three days before his 72nd birth anniversary.

The group urged the bereaved family and the wider Itsekiri Nation to draw comfort from the fact that the former governor lived a fulfilled life as a professional and politician.

It also called on governments at all levels to uphold and promote the values of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect among people of different ethnic and religious backgrounds, which it said characterised Uduaghan’s approach to public life.

According to the group, these values deserve greater attention at a critical period in Nigeria’s history, when peaceful coexistence and mutual understanding are vital to the country’s stability and progress.

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