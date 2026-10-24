Gov Ododo’s Policies May Undermine Tinubu’s Re-election in Kogi, Ijele Warns

A social activist and politician, Isaiah Davies Ijele, has raised the alarm that the style of governance and policies of Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, may be undermining President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election chances in the state in 2027.

In a strong political intervention released on Friday, October 24, 2026, Ijele said it has become imperative for the president and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be made aware of developments in the state.

According to him, “It has become imperative that Mr. President and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are made aware that the style of governance and certain policies of Governor Usman Ododo in Kogi State may be undermining President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s chances of securing re-election in 2027.”

Ijele argued that at a time when the Federal Government allocates substantial resources to states and local governments, Nigerians have been encouraged to hold governors accountable for how public funds are managed.

“The question is simple: What is Kogi State doing with the resources available to it, and why are ordinary citizens still being subjected to unbearable economic pressure?” he queried.

He noted that Kogi State receives allocations running into billions of naira, including funds meant for local government administration and grassroots development, which he said should translate into better roads, affordable education, improved healthcare and stable electricity.

“Unfortunately, rather than feeling the impact of governance, many citizens are confronted with additional financial burdens,” Ijele stated.

The activist cited the reported N6,000 charge imposed on tricycle (Keke) riders for state stickers, describing the riders as ordinary people struggling to feed their families in a difficult economy.

“Why should they be made to pay more when government has access to public funds that should support development and improve living conditions?” he asked.

Ijele said the situation becomes more disturbing with the reported 100 per cent increase in school fees in state-owned institutions.

“At a time when parents are struggling to meet basic needs, doubling school fees places an enormous burden on families and threatens the educational aspirations of thousands of young people. Is this the change the people expected? Is this how a government demonstrates compassion for its citizens?” he asked.

He argued that other states are exploring ways to make education more affordable through scholarships and financial assistance, and Kogi should not be moving in the opposite direction.

“The problem is not simply about money. It is about priorities, accountability and the responsibility of government to its people,” Ijele stressed.

The activist said Kogi East in particular deserves more than political promises, adding that communities continue to demand meaningful infrastructure, good roads, electricity, functional healthcare facilities and economic opportunities.

“The people want to see the impact of public expenditure in their daily lives. If billions of naira are being allocated to government at different levels, citizens have every right to ask what tangible projects have been delivered, what they cost and how communities have benefited. Public resources must produce measurable results, not merely announcements and political publicity,” he said.

Ijele warned that President Tinubu has a political stake in how APC-controlled states perform, noting that while the president cannot be held personally responsible for every state policy, citizens may associate the performance of governors with the broader party.

“President Tinubu has a political stake in how APC-controlled states perform. The conduct of governors and other political officeholders will inevitably influence how voters judge the president and his administration,” he said.

He cautioned Governor Ododo that increasing financial burden on citizens could have political consequences.

“You cannot continuously increase the financial burden on citizens, frustrate students and their parents, and then expect the same people to enthusiastically support your preferred candidate at the polls. The people who pay these fees, the Keke riders who struggle to earn a living, the parents who sacrifice everything to educate their children, and the communities waiting for basic infrastructure are all voters. Their experiences will shape their political decisions in 2027,” Ijele warned.

According to him, “No amount of political mobilisation can permanently replace good governance, and no campaign slogan can erase the daily experiences of suffering citizens.”

Ijele called on the state government to review policies that impose excessive burdens, address concerns around school fees, ensure transparency in the use of public allocations and prioritise projects that directly improve lives.

“The people of Kogi State deserve responsible leadership. They deserve affordable education, accessible healthcare, good roads, reliable electricity and an administration that sees public revenue as a responsibility rather than an opportunity to impose more charges,” he stated.

He added that President Tinubu’s re-election campaign cannot be separated entirely from the performance of those governing under his party.

“If Governor Ododo wants Kogi people to support the president, his government must give them reasons to do so. You cannot make life harder for the people and expect their votes as a reward,” Ijele said.

He concluded that as it stands, there is zero visible impact of the state government in the nine local governments of Kogi East Senatorial District, while questioning how local government funds are being utilized.

“Governor Usman Ododo must act now, not when the political consequences of public dissatisfaction become impossible to reverse. Mr. President, act now before it’s too late!”