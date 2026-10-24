GCDM Appeals To Tinubu Over 11-year Outstanding Grant Payments

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Grant Community Decide Movement (GCDM) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene in the resolution of outstanding grants reportedly sourced from international donors more than 11 years ago.

‎The movement, which represents members of the Grant Ecosystem across Nigeria, called on the President to order an investigation into the status of the grants, verify eligible beneficiaries and establish a clear roadmap for resolving the prolonged payment dispute. BuyMaps

‎The appeal was contained in a letter signed by GCDM President, Prof. Greg Stephens, and made available to journalists in Warri yesterday on behalf of members of the Grant Ecosystem.

‎The group said the prolonged uncertainty surrounding the grants had caused considerable anxiety, financial hardship and tension among affected subscribers and their families.

‎According to the movement, the delay has also contributed to rivalry among subscribers and stakeholders, with disagreements over responsibility for the unresolved payments reportedly deepening divisions within the community.

‎GCDM urged Tinubu to direct the relevant government authorities to issue an official update on the status of the grants, explain the measures being taken to address the matter and provide a realistic timeline for its resolution.

‎The movement also called for an opportunity for its representatives to meet with the appropriate government authorities to clarify outstanding issues, establish the status of the grants and identify practical steps towards resolving the matter.

‎The Grant Ecosystem comprises a range of groups and individuals, including Grant Fighters, pressure groups, grant handlers, stakeholders, coordinators, non-governmental organisations, cooperative heads and other participants in the grant initiative.

‎GCDM said its members were spread across Nigeria’s 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory and communities nationwide. BuyMaps

‎The movement stressed that it remained committed to constructive engagement with the Tinubu administration and advocated dialogue between the government and those affected by the outstanding payments.

‎It argued that a satisfactory resolution would provide an opportunity to strengthen public confidence in government, demonstrate responsiveness to citizens’ concerns and rebuild trust between the administration and members of the Grant Ecosystem.

‎On the political implications of the matter, the group said its members would continue to exercise their democratic rights responsibly and make electoral decisions based on their convictions, expectations and assessment of the performance of public office holders.

‎It expressed hope that a timely resolution of the outstanding payments would positively influence public confidence in the administration of President Tinubu.

‎Describing the letter as an expression of the collective concerns and expectations of members of the Grant Ecosystem, GCDM reaffirmed its willingness to engage with the government through established channels.

‎The movement appealed to the President to give the matter urgent attention, expressing confidence in his administration’s commitment to the welfare of Nigerians.

‎It said presidential intervention would help bring clarity to the longstanding issue and establish a practical path towards settling outstanding payments to beneficiaries found eligible.

‎The movement’s appeal comes amid calls for transparency and clarification regarding the status of the grants, the identity of eligible beneficiaries and the processes required to resolve the outstanding claims.