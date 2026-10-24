First Lady: Nigeria On Right Path To Total Economic Recovery and Sustainable Development 



.Notes great improvement in investors confidence in nation’s economy

.Inaugurates PBAT door-to-door campaign Hqs, says such campaign approach remains best avenue for true community engagement

.Reiterates Tinubu govt’s commitment to youth empowerment

Deji Elumoye and Juliet Akoje in Abuja



Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has declared that Nigeria is on the right path to total economic recovery and sustainable development emphasising that the confidence of investors in the nation’s economy has greatly improved.

Speaking yesterday while inaugurating the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement Headquarters in Abuja, the First Lady stressed that the country’s economic recovery is looking up with both local and international investors having hope in Nigeria’s economy.

She urged members of the Movement to not just go door-to-door but pass on the message of hope assured and shared prosperity.

Her words, “The door-to-door campaign approach remains one of the most vital avenues for true community engagement, which gives us the privilege to listen to the heartfelt concerns of families, understand the aspirations of our young people, honour the wisdom of our elders, and learn directly from the women who serve as the resilient backbone of our homes and society as a whole.

“As we embark on this noble mission, let us always remember that impactful outreach extends far beyond visiting doorsteps. Our message must consistently resonate hope, peace, unity and development, especially the impactful progress the Tinubu administration has made so far.”

Mrs. Tinubu commended the leadership and members of the Movement for already traversing 14 states of the federation urging them to sustain the momentum as the APC presidential campaign formally kicks off.

“To the members of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, I encourage you all to approach every community peacefully, engage every individual with respect and remember that every Nigerian deserves to be heard and valued, regardless of political affiliation. Let us win the hearts and votes through the strength of our message: Renewed Hope, True Federalism and Shared Prosperity.”

In his remarks, Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio stated that the message to Nigerians is to have faith in the steady but assured improvement in the nation generally.

“The message is that hope is here, hope has come and hope is alive.”

Also speaking, Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, was unequivocal in his declaration that the sub-nationals are having it much better under President Tinubu saying state revenues have improved in such a way that workers are not being owed salaries and contractors are being paid promptly.

Convener of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, in a speech read on his behalf

by High Chief Matthew Tonlagha, assured that the movement will take the message to every nook and cranny of the nation to ensure victory for President Tinubu come January 2027.



Also yesterday, the First Lady performed the Foundation laying ceremony of a state-of-the -art Renewed Hope Startup Hub in Wuye, Abuja.

The hub is partnership between the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Government of Japan through its Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Mrs. Tinubu described the hub as yet another important step towards technological advancement, youth empowerment and digital inclusion for youth across the nation.

According to her, “The establishment of start-up hubs across the nation aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which prioritises youth empowerment through entrepreneurship, skills development and sustainable job creation, equipping young Nigerians to compete and thrive in the global economy.

“To our young innovators, this start-up hub is yours. You can arrive here with a sketch and leave with a working prototype that takes you into the global market space. Let this hub be the home where your dreams are nurtured and scaled.”

She commended the collaboration between the government of Japan and Nigeria which she noted with admiration that it birthed the startup hub and many other developmental projects and initiatives.

“I want to acknowledge and express our appreciation to the Government of Japan, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), for providing the strategic grant that has made this intervention possible. This partnership highlights the mutual belief in the vast, untapped potential of Nigeria’s digital ecosystem and our vibrant youth population.”

In his remarks, DG/CEO of NITDA, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, noted that since 2021 the partnership between the organisation and JICA focused on strengthening Nigeria’s innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem through capacity building, knowledge transfer, infrastructure development and international collaboration.

He said the proposed facility is intended to serve as a focal point for startup development, industry engagement and innovation ecosystem coordination that will strengthen access to infrastructure, technical expertise, mentorship and opportunities for collaboration between Nigerian innovators and international partners.

“This partnership is an investment of approximately US$10.4 million depending on the conversion rate for the innovation hub. The project is also presented as part of a broader Japan–Nigeria start-up ecosystem support initiative involving complementary financing mechanisms.”

On his part, Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Suzuki Hideo, promised that with the improved economic atmosphere in the country, Japan is pleased to continue to expand its partnerships with Nigeria especially in the areas of education and technology.