Film Documentary on Asaba Massacre Nominated for AMA Awards 2026

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Asaba Massacre: October 1967, a film documentary on the Asaba mass killing during the civil war in Nigeria, has been nominated for Best Documentary at the African Movie Academy Awards 2026.

The Awards institution, AMAA, disclosed this via a LinkedIn audio-visual release sighted by THISDAY in Asaba.

It noted that the award ceremony will take place in Lagos, Nigeria, on November 15, 2026, where the winners shall be announced by the organisers.

The Asaba Massacre documentary was directed by historian and film maker, Nze Ed Emeka Keazor, and the executive producer is Chief Chuck Nduka-Eze (the Isama Ajie of Asaba).

The film documentary is hinged on the October 1967 mass execution of unarmed civilians in Asaba by Nigerian federal troops during the Nigerian Civil War.

Other AMAA 2026 nominees, alongside Asaba Massacre in the Best Documentary category include ‘The Rhythm of Ancestors (Nigeria); Truck Mama (Kenya); Djeliya, Memory of Mandé (Burkina Faso); Chicken Ghetto and Ekitibiwa ky’olugbobo (Uganda); and ‘The Greatest Soul on Earth’ (South Africa).

However, Chief Chuck Nduka-Eze, who is also the Convener of the Asaba Massacre Memorial Centre billed for the 60th anniversary of the mass execution next year, expressed gratitude to God and for the gesture of acknowledgement and accolade, thanking all Asaba sons and daughters as well as everyone who supported and worked hard to make the documentary premiere a reality.

He also prayed for the continued repose of the souls of Asaba people lost to the Asaba massacre in October 1967, expressing the hope that the whole world would learn one or two things about the value of tolerance, peace and reconciliation.

The Asagba of Asaba, HRM Prof. Epiphany Chigbogu Azinge (SAN), who chaired the special session of the Asaba Massacre Film Documentary Premiere at the prestigious African Centre, London on October ‎26, 2025, gave insights into the resilience of the Asaba people since the inglorious historical event in 1967.

‎After warmly welcoming and thanking everyone who graced the Asaba massacre film documentary premiere, Asagba Azinge said, “‎Firstly, let me commend Chief Chuck Nduka-Eze, Isama Ajie, for a job well done because it’s been worth the journey for me; and, I can go back home fortified in the knowledge that we have started the process of pushing the frontiers that will help the people of Nigeria give a decisive answer to the yearnings of Asaba Kingdom after 58 years and still counting.

The royal father said, “‎I came basically to chair this premiere of Asaba Massacre Film Documentary, and the first question that I would ask myself and ask you too, is “What’s is your impression?”

‎The monarch pointed out that at the time of the genocidal incident of Asaba people in 1967, the one thousand people whose lives were brutally cut short constituted a great loss to the Asaba community, which he stated could have seriously threatened the very existence of Asaba Kingdom.

The Asagba described the people of Asaba kingdom as “a special breed”, noting that despite the gruesome murders in 1967 the people of Asaba did not allow the incident to weigh them down but would take the sad experience in a stride and actually strove to make the kingdom stronger in unity.

‎Executive Producer, Documentary Film Premiere, Chief Nduka-Eze, who worked in collaboration with notable sons and daughters of Asaba Kingdom to achieve what Asagba Azinge described as a master piece, thanked his royal majesty “for all his support in bringing this project to fruition.”

Nduka-Eze expressed optimism that the Nigerian government would do the needful by apologising to the people of Asaba in no distant future.

‎The ceremony had in attendance, Prof. Liz Bird and her husband from USA and as well people of Asaba extraction resident in the UK and USA, including Ogbueshi Obanya,

In the emotion-laden opening scene of Asaba Massacre: October 1967, the Executive Producer and Isama Ajie of Ahaba, Nduka-Eze practically put the audience at the edge of their seats, speaking of the death of his own mother.

She was the only woman killed in the first wave of the massacre in October 1967, having been silenced by the federal troops for daring to tell the soldiers to halt the senseless killing of unarmed innocent Asaba people.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and retired Major-General Ahmed Ibrahim Taiwo, who formally apologised to Asaba Kingdom on behalf of his family for the alleged role of his late father, Colonel Ibrahim Taiwo, during the massacre, featured prominently during the 59th anniversary of the tragedy held recently in Asaba.

Nonetheless, dignitaries who attended the epochal event at the African Centre, London, include the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Prof. Epiphany Azinge (SAN); Chief Chuck Nduka-Eze, the Isama Ajie of Asaba who is the Executive Producer of the film documentary; Prof. Elizabeth Bird, author of the Book on the 1967 Asaba Massacre; Dr. Charles Adams, Dean of Humanities at the South Florida University, Tampa, which funded research for the book; Chief Nwanze Oduah (Odogwu Ahaba); Ogbueshi Chike Ogeah, Ogbuefi Emmanuel Diali, Mrs. Nkiru Ofili, Ogbueshi Obanya.

Others are Chief (Prof.) Victor Izegbu – The Ojiako of Asaba, Prof Oba Nsugbe KC – Chairman of the Africa Centre and chief host of the event, Ms Rajka Vlahovic of Eurojust; Ms Ndidi Njoku; Dr. Ify Uraiah, Chief Anthony Mordi, Ezoti of Asaba; Chief Felix Nwokolo – Akudo of Asaba and Chief of Staff to his Royal Majesty; Hon. Ngozi Okolie; Member House of Representatives for Aniocha-Oshimili Costituency.

Others included Chief Mrs. Adaora Giwa-Amu; Chief Oburota, the Eziokwu Bundu of Asaba; Ogbueshi Ken Odogwu; Dr. Ify Okocha; Chief Ify Azinge, the Ugegbe of Asaba; Ogbueshi Udo Chukwurah; Ogbueshi Ngozi Okotcha -Ugbade; Mrs. Celestina Isama; Mr. Robert Aghadiuno; Mr. Stephen Kola-Balogun; Ogbueshi George Ofili; and Ogbueshi Richie Omo.