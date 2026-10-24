FG Adds 544MW Grid Capacity, Unveils 300MVA Transformer in Kano

.Upgrades 4 substations to boost industrial, commercial power supply

.Targets March 2027 for completion of 132/33kV substation in Katsina

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The federal government has added 544MW of electricity transmission capacity in Kano following the inauguration of four substations, with the reconnection of Lee Group to the national grid after more than 30 years of off-grid operations highlighting the economic significance of the projects.

It also fixed March 2027 for the completion of a new 132/33kV transmission substation in Mashi Local Government Area of Katsina State, as part of efforts to strengthen electricity supply and boost economic activities across the state.

The substations, located at Walalambe, Kumbotso, Dakata and Dan-Agundi, were inaugurated by the Federal Ministry of Power through the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), in partnership with the Kano State Government.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Minister of Power, Adeola Labzy, in a statement in Abuja, said the investments reflected the administration’s commitment to strengthening electricity infrastructure and translating it into economic opportunities across the country.

At Walalambe, a new substation with two 40MVA transformers now provides 80MW of capacity, while Kumbotso has received additional infrastructure at the 330kV level, including 300MVA and 100MVA transformers. Dakata and Dan-Agundi have each gained an additional 100MVA transformer at the 132kV level.

The projects are expected to ease congestion at overloaded substations and improve bulk electricity supply to industrial clusters, commercial centres and residential communities that have faced constraints in accessing power.

For businesses, the government said the expansion is expected to create room for increased production and reduce the limitations imposed by inadequate electricity infrastructure. Lee Group’s return to grid supply after three decades of operating independently, the government said, is one of the most notable outcomes of the intervention.

At Walalambe, six outgoing feeders will serve the Tokarawa Industrial Area, Eastern Bypass, Maiduguri Road, Hadejia Road and neighbouring communities, extending the benefits of the new infrastructure to businesses and households across the state.

The Dan-Agundi upgrade is also significant for Kano’s ancient town, the Emir’s Palace and adjoining communities, following the restoration of substantial capacity at the substation after fire damage.

The federal government said the projects aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which places improved power infrastructure at the centre of efforts to stimulate economic activity and national development.

Meanwhile, in Kumbotso, the government inaugurated a new 1x300MVA, 330/132/33kV and 1x100MVA, 132/33kV power transformer, boosting electricity supply capacity in the state by 25 per cent.

The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, who performed the inauguration in Kano, said the project was part of the administration’s commitment to strengthening the nation’s electricity infrastructure.

Speaking at the ceremony, Tegbe said the Kumbotso reinforcement will support businesses, industries and households in Kano metropolis and environs.

“Its true value lies in the factories that are able to sustain production, the small businesses that are able to serve more customers, and a community better equipped to pursue its aspirations,” the minister said.

He disclosed that before the upgrade, Kumbotso Transmission Substation had an installed transformation capacity of 600MVA at the 330/132kV level, comprising four 150MVA transformers, while at the 132/33kV level, capacity stood at 220MVA.

“The project we are commissioning today replaces one existing 150MVA transformer with a 300MVA, 330/132/33kV transformer, and the existing 40MVA transformer with a 100MVA, 132/33kV transformer.

“Upstream transformation capacity has therefore increased from 600MVA to 750MVA, a 25 per cent increase. Downstream capacity has risen from 220MVA to 280MVA, an increase of approximately 27.3 per cent,” Tegbe explained.

In his remarks, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the TCN, Sule Abdulaziz, has described the newly inaugurated 2x40MVA, 132/33kV Walalambe Transmission and other substations as a critical addition to Kano’s power infrastructure.

He said the project, awarded in 2005 to ease load on the Dakata and Dan Agundi substations, will strengthen bulk supply to Kano metropolis.

Abdulaziz said the substation provides a combined capacity of 80MVA, approximately 64MW, to serve Tokarawa Industrial Area, Eastern Bypass, Maiduguri Road, Hadejia Road and adjoining communities through KEDCO’s network.

In another development, the Minister of Power, Tegbe, said that the federal government has fixed March 2027 for the completion of a new 132/33kV transmission substation in Mashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Tegbe, who disclosed this during the groundbreaking ceremony for the project in Garo, Mashi LGA, noted that compensation for affected properties had been fully paid before the commencement of construction.

The project, being executed through the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), comprises 2x60MVA transformers, providing a combined transmission capacity of 120MVA, equivalent to 96 megawatts.

The minister also unveiled 2×60MVA, 132/33kV power transformers in the Kankia Local Government Area of the state, as part of efforts to strengthen electricity infrastructure in the state.

He also inspected the 2x100MVA, 132/33kV GIS transmission substation project at Katsina 330/132/33kV substation alongside Governor Dikko Umaru Radda and other top federal and state governments officials.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony in Garo, Tegbe said the Mashi substation would enhance the transmission network’s capacity to deliver available electricity to Katsina and its environs upon completion.

“The federal government, through the Transmission Company of Nigeria, is providing this new 2×60MVA, 132/33kV transmission substation.

“On completion, it will provide 120MVA of transmission capacity, equivalent to 96 megawatts. This will strengthen the network’s ability to deliver available electricity within Katsina and its environs and support productive activity and household welfare,” he said.

Tegbe urged TCN, the contractor and supervising engineers to ensure strict adherence to the March 2027 completion deadline, while maintaining high standards of workmanship and safety throughout the construction process.

He stressed that every phase of the project, including equipment manufacturing, civil works, installation and testing, must comply with the required technical standards to prevent defects and ensure the facility’s long-term reliability.

The minister described the substation as part of the federal government’s commitment to providing critical infrastructure to support enterprise, employment generation and economic prosperity.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for supporting investments in the power sector, adding that dependable infrastructure was essential to achieving the country’s economic development objectives.

Tegbe called on residents of Mashi to cooperate with the construction team, protect the facility and report suspicious activities around the project site to safeguard the infrastructure and facilitate its timely completion.

He urged all institutions involved to ensure that the groundbreaking ceremony translated into measurable progress, while keeping the host community informed throughout the construction and commissioning process.

In his remarks, Governor Radda commended President Tinubu for approving three transmission substation projects in the state to strengthen electricity transmission and supply to the growing population.

Radda described the projects as significant investments in the state’s economic development and expressed appreciation to the president for extending critical infrastructure to the state.

He said the federal government’s intervention demonstrated its commitment to improving electricity infrastructure and supporting economic growth.