Ebonyi: NDC Guber candidate, Senator Nwagu, Rejects Zoning

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The 2027 Ebonyi State governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Paulinus Igwe Nwagu, has reaffirmed that his governorship ambition remained alive, adding that he was still deeply determined to pursue his gubernatorial ambition to its logical conclusion.

Senator Nwagu reaffirmed that his governorship ambition remained alive, adding that he was still deeply determined to pursue his gubernatorial ambition to its logical conclusion.

The guber candidate stressed that resolution reached by some sectional stakeholders of the state, adopting power rotation, which favours the incumbent, Francis Nwifuru, does not represent the interest of the entire state, describing it as unconstitutional, null and void.

He expressed optimism that he would win the governorship election, which he suggested must be based on performance, capacity and integrity.

In a statement issued by his Media Office in Abakaliki, the NDC candidate further clarified that the just concluded Political and Economic Summit organised by the opposition parties in the state did not endorse any governorship candidate for the forthcoming election in the state.

He noted that reports suggesting that the summit endorsed the PDP governorship candidate, Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, were misleading and did not reflect the actual proceedings or resolutions of the gathering.

According to Nwagu, “In a political atmosphere increasingly characterised by competing interests, strategic alignments and attempts to influence public perception, the clarification from Senator Nwagu deserves serious attention.

“It raises an important question about the true purpose of the summit and whether its resolutions should be interpreted through the lens of individual political ambitions.”

Nwagu maintained that at no point during the summit did stakeholders reach a collective decision to endorse any governorship contestant.

He therefore described the purported endorsement as a diversionary narrative capable of creating unnecessary political misunderstanding among opposition parties and their supporters.

“More importantly, the NDC candidate used the opportunity to reaffirm his determination to pursue his gubernatorial ambition to its logical conclusion, insisting that he remains committed to contesting and winning the 2027 election.

“My position is significant because it sends a clear message that participation in a political gathering does not automatically translate into surrendering individual political ambitions or accepting another candidate as a consensus choice.”

The NDC candidate explained that the summit condemned threats, harassment and intimidation of opposition politicians, civil society organisations, critics and the media.

He said, “beyond the controversy over endorsement, the eight resolutions attributed to the summit contain issues that should command the attention of every politically conscious Ebonyi citizen.

“The summit reportedly identified the state as being at a crossroads, confronted by poverty, alleged misgovernance, deteriorating infrastructure and threats to its political unity.”

Nwagu further maintained that the 2027 election should be an opportunity for citizens to interrogate every candidate and every political party, stressing that no candidate should claim an endorsement that has not been formally established, just as no contestant should be denied the democratic right to pursue a legitimate ambition.