Ebonyi Killings: Stop Spreading Misinformation, Community Youth Leader Warns

As controversy continues to trail the alleged killing of two youths in Ihetutu community, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, a youth leader from the community has raised concerns over what he described as the deliberate spread of misinformation and unsubstantiated allegations linking Palladium Mining Company to the tragic incident.

While acknowledging the tragedy and the need for justice, he cautioned against attempts to implicate the company without credible evidence, insisting that the public deserves an accurate account of what transpired.

The youth leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity said several questions remain unanswered, especially regarding the circumstances under which the deceased youths were reportedly returning from a mining site on a Sunday.

According to him, “Mining companies operating in our area do not ordinarily work on Sundays. So, the question we should be asking is: who employed these young men to work on that particular day? Who authorised their activities, and which company were they working for?

The youth leader maintained that establishing the circumstances surrounding the youths’ activities before the incident would help investigators understand the sequence of events that resulted in their deaths.

He further noted that the soldier allegedly involved was coming out from a makeshift roadside shop where different substances are sold before confronting the deceased.

Interestingly, he alleged that particular location falls within the concession of another mining company, not Palladium Mining Company.

He argued that the location of the incident raises important questions about the soldier’s deployment and whether there is any evidence linking his actions to Palladium Mining Company.

The youth leader also expressed surprise over allegations suggesting that the company deliberately instructed a soldier to kill youths from its host community, describing such claims as inconsistent with what he said was the company’s longstanding relationship with the people.

“Palladium Mining Company has maintained a very robust working relationship with our community over the years. The company has supported our people and contributed to maintaining peace and stability within the community.

“So, I honestly wonder where all these negative stories are coming from, especially the allegation that the company instructed a soldier to kill our youths. Our people know the truth, and we should not allow misinformation to overshadow the facts,” he stated.

Speaking further, the community leader condemned the reported attack on the company’s facilities following the incident, describing the destruction of property as unnecessary and unfair.

He maintained that the company had demonstrated commitment to protecting and supporting its host community and should not have been subjected to such treatment before the circumstances surrounding the shooting were established.

“The attack on the company’s facility was completely uncalled for. I do not think our youths were fair to this company, considering how Palladium has always protected and supported our community.

“We cannot continue to destroy investments and businesses operating within our communities whenever there is a crisis, especially when the facts surrounding such incidents have not been properly established,” he said.

The youth leader further alleged that certain individuals might be taking advantage of the unfortunate incident to fuel hostility against the mining company.

He accused unnamed persons of spreading misleading information capable of creating unnecessary tension between Palladium Mining Company and its host community.

“I do not understand why some of our people have decided to keep misinforming the general public. I advise them to stop spreading these stories.

“Those sponsoring these allegations should desist from doing so. Our people should not allow themselves to be used by individuals who may have personal grievances against Palladium.

“If anyone has issues with the company, they should come forward and address those issues openly rather than allegedly using members of our community to pursue their interests,” he added.

He emphasised that the death of the two young men should not become an opportunity for individuals to settle personal scores or promote unverified allegations against any organisation.

According to him, the priority should be establishing the circumstances surrounding the shooting and ensuring that those genuinely responsible are brought to justice.

The community leader welcomed the reported ongoing investigation into the incident, expressing confidence that a thorough examination of the available evidence would help establish the truth.

“Thank God that investigations are ongoing. We believe the truth will eventually come out, and everyone will understand what actually happened. What we want is justice for the deceased youths, but justice must be based on facts and credible evidence, not rumours or allegations deliberately circulated to damage the reputation of others,” he stated.