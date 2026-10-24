Device Checker Will Enhance Protection of Customers, Quality of Service, Says NCC

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has assured Nigerians that the Commission’s device checker policy is to enhance consumers safety and the to guarantee quality service delivery.

The Director Technical Standard and Network Integrity, Edoyemi Ogoh made the clarity at the sensitisation programme on key issues in the telecommunications industry and the country’s digital space. Organised by the Commission on Tuesday in Abuja.

The engagement is designed to provide media stakeholders with insights into the Commission’s regulatory initiatives, industry developments, and matters of interest to stakeholders across the telecommunications industry.

Edoyemi Ogoh stated that the integrity of the telecom industry does not depend solely on infrastructure.

“The integrity of the telecommunications industry depends not only on the network infrastructure but also on the quality, safety and compliance of the devices that are assessed and used on these networks. For this reason, type approval is not merely a regulatory requirement, it is a vital mechanism for protecting consumers, safeguarding performance and preserving confidence in Nigeria’s digital economy.

“The Commission has statutory responsibility to ensure that communications equipment deployed within Nigeria meets established standards.” he added

According to him the Commission derived the powers to type as approve telecommunication devices from the Nigerian Communications Act. 2003. “This obligation is reflected in the requirements governing the certification and approval of communication devices intended for use within the country. Under Section 132 Subsection 2 of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, licenced service providers, facilities providers, equipment manufacturers and suppliers are required to obtain type approval from the Commission before communication equipment may be sold or used in Nigeria. The purpose of this regulatory instrument or requirement is straightforward

“Devices operating on Nigerian networks must meet established technical standards and comply with applicable regulatory requirements. This helps to ensure compatibility with network infrastructure, protect users, improve service quality and strengthen trust in the communications ecosystem.

“We have also ensured that devices currently in stock are appropriately onboarded and that devices imported into Nigeria going forward are properly verified and authenticated. This will provide a more effective mechanism for identifying non-compliant, cloned or fake devices and prevent them from connecting to our networks. Every consumer deserves confidence that the Commission’s devices being purchased and used meet required standards.

He also noted that the implementation of the policy will guarantee consumers confidence on telecom devices in Nigeria “Consumers should not have to worry about whether a device is technically compliant, whether it poses avoidable security risks or whether it may negatively affect their experience on telecommunications networks. By strengthening the type of overall compliance, the Commission helps address these concerns. The implementation creates an environment in which consumers can have greater confidence in the devices available within the Nigerian marketplace.

On the safety of consumers personal data, he said, “it maintains device identification information including IMEI numbers for regulatory purposes. It does not provide the Commission with access to the content of users’ devices nor does it enable the Commission to monitor personal communications. The objective of the initiative is regulatory compliance relating to communications devices strictly.

“It is not a surveillance tool and does not provide access to personal information stored on those devices.

The Head Corporate communications NCC, Olawaiye Olasumbo in her remarks called for the continued support of the media and other stakeholders in creating awareness on the initiative. “We encourage your continued supports in creating public awareness about this initiative.”