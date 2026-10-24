Delta Approves N4bn Grant for 15,000 Indigent Deltans, Targets Small Businesses

.Govt approves reconstruction of Illah-Ugbolu Road, others in Warri, Effurun, Emede

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Delta State Government at its State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting yesterday approved the reconstruction of several major roads across the state, particularly in the state capital territory and environs, Warri-Uvwie and Isoko corridors.

The terrestrial communication arteries approved for reconstruction include Airport Road in Warri, Jakpa Road and Refinery Road in Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area.

The council also approved the construction of Emede internal roads under Phases One and Two, as well as the reconstruction of Ugbolu–Illah Road.

Moreover, the state government approved a N4 billion empowerment programme targeting 15,000 indigent residents across the state’s 25 local government areas to support small businesses, promote entrepreneurship and cushion the effects of prevailing economic hardships across the state.

The initiative, approved by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, is expected to provide financial assistance to vulnerable residents, help existing small business owners overcome economic challenges and provide start-up capital for aspiring entrepreneurs.

The Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this while briefing journalists after the State Executive Council meeting presided over by the governor at Government House, Asaba. He was accompanied by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Festus Ahon.

Aniagwu said the programme would be implemented through the Delta State Social Investment Programme in the coming weeks, adding that the governor had directed that beneficiaries be selected based on clearly defined eligibility criteria.

According to him, priority would be given to indigent residents who already operate small businesses, individuals seeking to establish micro-enterprises and vulnerable persons in need of financial support to improve their living conditions.

He explained that the intervention was designed to strengthen livelihoods, improve purchasing power and ensure that the benefits of ongoing economic reforms translate into tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary Deltans.

The State Executive Council approved compensation for land acquired in the central senatorial district for agricultural purposes.

According to Aniagwu, the decision was consequent upon discussions at the recent and previous economic summits in the state, where the need to make large plots of land available for large-scale farming as well as agricultural and agro-allied investment were highlighted.

The government was taking deliberate steps to attract commercial farmers from within and outside Nigeria while creating opportunities for local farmers to expand their operations.

The centre is projected to stimulate the local economy through the expansion of the state’s agricultural land bank in terms of increased accessibility to investors, which would positively affect agricultural output, generate employment and expand economic opportunities across the state.

Meanwhile, EXCO also approved the Economic and Fiscal Updates, Fiscal Strategy Paper and Budget Policy Paper to guide the preparation of Delta State’s 2027 appropriation estimates.

The fiscal documents are expected to provide the economic assumptions, revenue projections and policy framework needed to ensure realistic and effective budget planning.