BLUETTI Targets Africa’s Power Deficit With Flexible Solar Payment Plans

Bennett Oghifo

Global clean energy brand, BLUETTI, has showcased its pay-as-you-go (PAYGO) energy solution, HomeStar series, commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage systems at the 140th Canton Fair in China, as part of efforts to expand access to reliable and affordable electricity across Africa.

The exhibition, held from October 15 to 19, featured the company’s energy solutions for residential, commercial and industrial applications, with BLUETTI seeking to strengthen partnerships with African distributors and explore new business opportunities across the continent.

The company presented its integrated PAYGO solution, which combines its proprietary BLUETTI GO digital management platform with off-grid solar energy systems to address challenges associated with electricity affordability and access in parts of Africa.

The solution allows customers to access electricity through flexible instalment payments, reducing the initial cost of acquiring solar energy systems.

The BLUETTI GO platform also provides distributors with tools for tracking sales, managing inventory, monitoring repayments and remotely managing devices. According to the company, the system is designed to improve operational efficiency and support the development of sustainable distribution businesses.

BLUETTI also showcased its HomeStar series, which offers energy storage capacities ranging from two kilowatt-hours (kWh) to five kWh.

The systems support both alternating current (AC) and solar charging, alongside application-based energy management, providing backup and off-grid electricity for households, clinics, small shops and other essential services.

The company said the series was designed to accommodate varying energy needs, particularly for households and small businesses seeking more reliable electricity and greater energy independence.

Beyond residential applications, BLUETTI presented its C&I energy storage portfolio, with capacities ranging from 64 kWh to 240 kWh, as well as integrated solar power, energy storage and electric vehicle charging systems.

The solutions are designed to support energy arbitrage, peak shaving, backup power for critical loads and flexible capacity expansion.

According to the company, the systems can help supermarkets, office buildings, industrial facilities and other commercial establishments optimise electricity consumption, manage energy costs and improve power reliability.

BLUETTI said it currently operates in more than 40 African countries, supported by local teams and project implementation capabilities, as it continues to expand its presence through product innovation and market-specific business development.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration with African distributors and business partners, with a focus on accelerating the adoption of accessible, reliable and sustainable energy solutions across the continent.