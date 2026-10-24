Bishop Akunna Mourns Victims of Ogoja Food Empowerment Stampede

The Bishop of Ogoja Diocese, Anglican Communion, The Rt. Rev’d Ifeanyi Akunna, has commiserated with the family of one woman who was reportedly trampled to death on Thursday in a stampede triggered by a food distribution programme organised by the Cross River State government.

In a statement he personally signed, Bishop Akunna, said he was “deeply saddened” by the “distressing news of the tragic loss of lives and injuries sustained during the empowerment distribution in Ogoja.

“On behalf of the Anglican Diocese of Ogoja, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their beloved ones in this unfortunate incident. No words can adequately express the pain of losing a loved one, especially under circumstances that could have been avoided,” stated the Bishop.

He continued, “Our hearts go out to the bereaved families, and we pray that the Holy Spirit, our Divine Comforter, will console, strengthen and uphold them in this difficult moment,” stressing, “May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.”

The Bishop equally commiserated with the Government and people of Cross River State, stressing,”it is indeed heartbreaking that an initiative intended to bring relief, hope and assistance to the good people of Ogoja ended in sorrow, mourning and the needless loss of innocent lives.

“What was meant to be a gesture of goodwill and compassion has sadly turned into an occasion of grief,” he regretted.

“While we sincerely commend the Cross River State Government for its various empowerment and welfare initiatives, we also appeal that appropriate measures be taken to ensure that such a tragedy never re-occurs” urged the Bishop.

“The distribution of relief materials and other public welfare interventions must be properly coordinated, with adequate security arrangements, crowd-control measures and respect for the dignity and safety of every human life.”

He appreciated Governor Bassey Otu’s “commitment to bearing the medical expenses of those currently receiving treatment in the hospital,” adding that, “this compassionate gesture is commendable and should be sustained until the victims have fully recovered.”

Bishop Akunna commended the timely intervention of the Nigerian military and the Police, saying the move “brought the situation under control and prevented further casualties.”