Axxela Hosts Customers, Reaffirms Commitment to Quality Service

Oluchi Chibuzor

Axxela Limited, a gas and power portfolio company in Sub-Saharan Africa, has reaffirmed its commitment to service excellence and strong customer relationships.

The company gave the pledge at its 2026 Customer Appreciation Forum, themed ‘Energy for Progress, Partnerships for Growth’, held in Lagos.

Axxela’s annual Customer Appreciation Forum forms part of the company’s broader commitment to fostering open communication, strengthening customer relationships, and creating value across its markets. The event provided an opportunity to celebrate customers and explore ways to enhance service excellence through reliable, energy solutions that support business growth.

Speaking at the event, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Axxela, Moshood Olajide, expressed appreciation to the customers for their continued confidence and partnership, emphasising their importance to Axxela’s growth and long-term ambitions.

“This forum is more than an opportunity to express our appreciation; it is also an avenue to reaffirm our commitment to building enduring partnerships, delivering value, and providing energy solutions that cater to your evolving needs. Our evolution into an integrated energy solutions provider reflects our understanding that our customers’ needs are dynamic and will continue to evolve. We have been deliberate about anticipating these needs and building the capabilities, infrastructure and partnerships required to deliver end-to-end energy solutions. As we look to the future, we are excited about the opportunities ahead to deepen our relationships, explore new possibilities, and achieve even greater success together,” Olajide said.

In his goodwill message, the Managing Director/CEO of Emmalesson Enterprises Ltd., Emmanuel Evue, commended Axxela for their unwavering support, encouragement and reassurance during a challenging period in the company’s journey.

“The process of obtaining our take-off approval from the federal government was long and challenging. Throughout the journey, Axxela’s customer relationship management team provided unwavering support. Their consistency and commitment reassured us, while their encouragement and practical support gave us the confidence to persevere through a difficult period. Today, we are fully operational and look forward to building an even stronger and more productive relationship with Axxela,” Evue said.

The event also featured award presentations recognising and celebrating Axxela’s customers for their outstanding contributions and longstanding business relationships with the company. Among the recipients, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc received the Customer of the Year Award, while Cadbury Nigeria Plc received the Partnership Milestone Award in honour of its longstanding relationship with Axxela, having been a valued customer for 25 years. Other recipients included BUA Group and TGI Group, which received the Multi-Location Natural Gas User Award and Special Recognition Award, respectively.

Axxela Limited, a company owned by Bluecore Gas Infraco Limited, is the pioneer private sector developer of natural gas solutions in Nigeria, with proven expertise in captive power generation and energy infrastructure development.

Ehebha Wins CRMI Award

Interswitch Group’s Executive Vice President, Risk Management and Security, Griffith Ehebha, has emerged as the Chief Risk Officer of the Year 2026 at the Chartered Risk Management Institute of Nigeria (CRMI) Awards.

Ehebha received the award at a ceremony held recently in Lagos, as part of activities marking the institute’s 25th anniversary.

A statement stated that the awards were designed to recognise risk management professionals who have demonstrated excellence in strengthening risk culture, ensuring regulatory compliance and safeguarding enterprise value amid evolving global and domestic risks.

Ehebha’s emergence as the overall winner in the chief risk officer category was a major highlight of the event, which brought together leading risk management professionals and policymakers to celebrate excellence and promote professionalism in the field.

Over the past 25 years, Ehebha has built extensive experience in core IT services, process re-engineering, information security, risk management and control.

At Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, he oversees risk management and security functions.

CRMI’s assessment panel recognised Ehebha for his approach to risk governance and his efforts to promote organisational resilience and compliance best practices within Interswitch and the wider financial technology ecosystem.

The award formed part of CRMI’s broader recognition of professionals and organisations contributing to stronger risk management practices in Nigeria.

The institute’s 25th anniversary featured awards across several categories, highlighting the growing importance of effective risk governance in helping organisations navigate regulatory demands, operational challenges and emerging threats.