Veritas Kapital Assurance Announces  N3.04bn Profit in 2025

Ebere Nwoji

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, has announced 286 per cent increase in its Profit After Tax (PAT), which grew from N1.634 billion in 2024 to N3.046 billion in 2025.

The Company’s Chairman, Mr Babatunde Irukera, stated this at the 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company in Abuja.

Irukera also said the company’s Profit before Tax (PBT) rose to N3.156 billion in 2025 from a negative position of N1.485 billion reported in the previous year, indicating a growth of 313 per cent.

According to him, the underwriter posted a Gross Premium of N23.733 billion for the 2025 financial year, representing 0.2 per cent growth from 23.694 billion recorded in 2024.

He announced that the Insurer’s shareholders equity grew by 27 per cent, from N11.917 billion in 2024 to N15.173 billion in the year under review.

Irukera however revealed that the company’s insurance revenue contrasted slightly by 3 per cent to N22.602 billion in the year under review, from N23.330 billion in 2024.

“Total assets also dipped by 10 per cent from N33.060 billion in 2024 to N29.877 billion in 2025. 2025 presented both trials and opportunities for the insurance company, as it navigated through challenging economic landscape. In spite of these uncertainties, Veritas Kapital Assurance demonstrated resilience and strength in its core businesses,” he said.

The chairman further lauded the successful recapitalisation of the company in line with the minimum capital requirements prescribed under the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025.

He said the milestone has substantially strengthened the company’s capital base, enhanced its underwriting capacity and improved its financial resilience.

“Recapitalisation has positioned us to compete more effectively in an increasingly dynamic and capital-driven insurance market,” Irukera said.

According to him, the feat also reinforces the company’s ability to undertake larger and more complex risks, while maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance, solvency and financial stability.