UNICEF, Airtel, FG Expand Digital Learning to One Million Nigerian Students

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti





Nigeria’s drive to bridge the digital divide in education received a major boost as the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Airtel Africa, and the federal government reaffirmed their commitment to expanding access to free digital learning, improving teachers’ capacity, and equipping young Nigerians with employability and entrepreneurship skills.

The development followed a joint UNICEF-Airtel Africa delegation’s visit to Lagos and Abuja, where government officials, development partners, teachers, and students reviewed the impact of ongoing digital education initiatives across the country.

The delegation, led by Chief of Staff to the Chairman of Airtel Africa, Mr. Garreth Spillane, visited Government Senior College, Agege, St. George’s U.N.A. Primary School, and Yaba College of Technology, all in Lagos, where students, teachers, and young people demonstrated how digital learning platforms, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), were enhancing classroom experiences while creating pathways to employment and entrepreneurship.

The development was contained in a statement made available to THISDAY in Ado Ekiti, signed by both Femi Adeniran, Director, Corporate Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Airtel Nigeria, and Blessing Ejiofor, Communication Officer, UNICEF Nigeria.

The partnership, according to the statement, had connected nearly 2,000 schools across Nigeria, reaching about one million students and more than 20,000 teachers, with over 19,000 teachers already trained in digital literacy.

The initiative is also removing data-cost barriers to learning through the zero-rating of key educational platforms, including the Nigeria Learning Passport, Federal Ministry of Education’s Inspire and Ignite platforms, Digital National Education Management Information System (NEMIS), and Youth Agency Marketplace (YOMA).

The Nigeria Learning Passport alone has recorded more than 2.5 million registered students and nearly 100,000 registered teachers, providing learners with access to digital educational resources without internet data charges.

In Abuja, the delegation engaged with the Office of the Vice President and the Federal Ministry of Education on ways to further strengthen digital learning through improved connectivity, quality educational content, teacher training, inclusive design, stronger data systems, child online safety and sustainable financing.

UNICEF Deputy Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Rownak Khan, said digital learning was critical to closing existing gaps and preparing children and young people for future opportunities.

“Access to free digital learning not only bridges the digital divide but also brings children and young people closer to the knowledge, skills and opportunities they need to shape their and country’s future,” Khan said.

She added that the partnership with Airtel and the Nigerian government was supporting teachers and creating pathways from learning to earning, stressing that girls, children with disabilities, and learners in underserved communities must be prioritised.

For his part, Airtel Africa’s Chief of Staff to the Chairman and Foundation Committee member, Mr. Garreth Spillane, said connectivity could only deliver meaningful transformation when it enabled students to access quality digital education and helped teachers effectively deploy digital tools.

“Working with UNICEF and governments, we will continue to connect schools, remove data-cost barriers through zero-rated learning platforms and support teachers across the continent,” Spillane said.

Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Sa’idu Ahmad, said transforming Nigeria’s education sector required partnerships that aligned with government priorities and the needs of learners.

Ahmad said government remained committed to strengthening teachers’ capacity, expanding access to quality digital content, protecting children online, and ensuring that digital learning reached every child regardless of location.

Across 13 African countries, the five-year Airtel Africa-UNICEF partnership has connected more than 3,000 schools, zero-rated over 60 learning platforms, and reached more than 2.5 million children with digital learning opportunities.