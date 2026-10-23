Tinubu’s Reforms Addressing Fiscal Stability, Structural Weaknesses, Says Idris

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms are aimed at addressing longstanding structural weaknesses in the economy, restoring fiscal stability, and creating a foundation for sustainable economic growth. Idris stated this in Abuja when National Convener of Women of Influence for Tinubu 2027, Hauwa Farouk Ibrahim, led a delegation of the organisation on a courtesy visit to Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

The minister described the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange rate as critical policy decisions intended to stabilise the economy, improve public finances, and reposition the country for long-term development.

He said the reforms were necessary to address persistent economic challenges and strengthen the capacity of the federal government, states, and local governments to finance infrastructure, essential services, and other development priorities.

He explained that the measures had increased the resources available to the three tiers of government, creating opportunities for greater investment in projects and programmes that directly affect the lives of Nigerians.

Idris acknowledged that the reforms had required difficult adjustments, but maintained their long-term objectives were to strengthen the country’s economic foundations and improve prospects for future generations.

He stated, “It is very, very easy and convenient to forget where we are coming from. These were difficult decisions, but they were taken in the interest of our country and the prosperity of future generations.”

The minister urged members of Women of Influence for Tinubu 2027 to intensify public enlightenment at the grassroots, particularly by explaining the rationale behind the administration’s policies, the economic circumstances that necessitated them, and the opportunities they were intended to create.

He stressed that effective public engagement was essential to improving citizens’ understanding of government policies and fostering constructive dialogue around the country’s economic reform programme.

Idris added, “We want you to, please, influence other Nigerians so that they can understand the policies of this administration and support government as it continues its drive towards repositioning our country.”

He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to sustained public enlightenment and engagement with organisations working to improve citizens’ understanding of government programmes and policies.

Idris also welcomed the organisation’s interest in collaborating with the ministry, accepted its request to serve as patron, and pledged to designate a focal person to facilitate continued engagement.

Earlier, Ibrahim said the organisation was established to harness the influence and mobilisation capacity of Nigerian women to promote national development and build grassroots support for President Tinubu’s administration.

She disclosed that the group had commenced activities in Kano State and was expanding its reach through digital platforms and community-based initiatives aimed at engaging women and other citizens across the country.

Ibrahim expressed the organisation’s readiness to work with the ministry in strengthening public enlightenment and engagement on government policies and programmes.