‘Stop Fanning Embers of Discord among Traditional Institutions in Yorubaland’

Sunday Okobi

The Isese Religious Association in Oyo, Oyo State, has cautioned members of the public, including bloggers, against unguarded utterances and retroactive actions that could create unnecessary tension and unhealthy developments among traditional institutions in Yorubaland.

The Chairman of the Isese Worshippers Committee and the Asiwaju Awo of Oyo, Chief Onifade Olanipekun, gave the warning at a press briefing held at the ancient Palace in Oyo town.

Chief Olanipekun said: “Our kings and traditional institutions represent important aspects of our history, identity, customs, and collective heritage. They deserve responsible public engagement, constructive dialogue, and respect, even when opinions differ.

“The unity of Yoruba land is a shared responsibility. We must not allow unverified allegations, inflammatory publications, or the actions of a few individuals to create unnecessary divisions among our people and institutions.”

He stated that the Isese Religion Association Oyo Alaafin, on behalf of the Isese community and Sàngó worshippers in Oyo, has categorically rejected allegations circulating on social media suggesting that the Isese community and Sàngó worshippers in Oyo have failed to support His Imperial Majesty, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I.

According to him, “The association considers this allegation misleading and a misrepresentation of the relationship between the Isese community and the revered traditional institution of the Alaafin of Oyo. We therefore, wish to reassure His Imperial Majesty, the people of Oyo, and the public of our continued commitment to the dignity, honour, and preservation of the paramount ruler’s throne, as well as the cultural heritage and traditional values of Oyo Kingdom.

“The Isese community and Sàngó worshippers in Oyo wish to state unequivocally that our support for the Alaafin’s throne did not begin today. Our commitment to this traditional institution has been evident since the installation of His Imperial Majesty as the Alaafin of Oyo and remains firmly rooted in our reverence for our ancestors, our spiritual heritage, and the enduring tradition of our forefathers.

“In our religious and cultural understanding, the Alaafin’s throne holds profound historical and spiritual significance. Our reverence for the throne is inseparable from our responsibility to preserve the history, customs, traditions, and identity of Oyo Kingdom for present and future generations.”

While pointing out that the association emphasizes that support for the Alaafin’s throne should not be measured solely by social media comments, online confrontations, or public exchanges of insults, Chief Olanipekun noted that genuine commitment to a traditional institution is demonstrated through responsible conduct, constructive engagement, cultural preservation, peaceful advocacy, and practical efforts to safeguard the values it represents.

He added: “While we recognise that individuals have the right to express their views responsibly, we strongly reject any attempt to use the name of Isese religion as a justification for insulting traditional rulers, provoking division, or undermining the cultural institutions of Yorubaland.

“We, therefore, urge members of the public to distinguish between individuals’ conduct and the established position of the Isese community in Oyo. The actions or statements of individuals on social media should not automatically be attributed to the entire Isese community or interpreted as the official position of our association.

“We also appeal to anyone identifying as an Onísẹ̀ṣe, regardless of their state or place of residence, to exercise restraint and demonstrate respect when expressing opinions about the Alaafin, other traditional rulers, and the cultural institutions of Yorubaland.”