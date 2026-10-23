Southern Senators Mourn Fasoranti, Hail Legacy of Democratic Struggle, Principles

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Southern Senators’ Forum has mourned the death of renowned elder statesman, educationist and pro-democracy advocate, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, describing his passing at the age of 100 as a major loss to Nigeria.

The forum, chaired by Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, extended its condolences to Fasoranti’s family, the Afenifere socio-political organisation, the Ondo State Government, the Yoruba nation and Nigerians who were touched by his life and public service.

In a condolence statement by Abiru, the forum said the late Fasoranti exemplified integrity, courage and principled leadership throughout his lifetime.

It noted that the nonagenarian-turned-centenarian remained committed to democracy, justice and good governance, while advocating a Nigeria founded on equity, fairness and mutual respect.

“His passing is a profound loss not only to the South-West but to the entire nation,” the forum said.

It added that Fasoranti’s wisdom, convictions and contributions to Nigeria’s democratic development would continue to inspire present and future generations.

The forum also prayed for divine comfort and strength for the deceased’s family, loved ones and the nation to bear the loss.

It urged Nigerians to preserve the values of justice, fairness and democratic accountability for which the late statesman was known.

The statement concluded with a prayer for the peaceful repose of Fasoranti’s soul.