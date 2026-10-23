Sokoto Residents Challenge ADC Candidate Dan’iya to Present Devt Blueprint

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Concerned residents of Sokoto State have challenged the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, to move beyond criticism of Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto’s administration and unveil a clear and achievable development agenda ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

In a statement jointly signed by Comrade Ibrahim Umar Kware, Comrade Aminu Hali Tambuwal and Comrade Bello Arzika Dandange, on behalf of the group, the residents said the people of the state deserve more than political attacks from those seeking their mandate.

According to the group, the 2027 election should be defined by competing ideas, credible alternatives and concrete solutions to the challenges facing the state, rather than a campaign built solely on fault-finding and condemnation of government policies.

The residents observed that since his emergence as the ADC governorship candidate, Dan’iya has consistently criticised the policies and programmes of the present administration without presenting a comprehensive policy document detailing what he would do differently.

“Enough of criticism. Sokoto people want to know what you intend to do for them. What is your development agenda and how do you intend to deliver on your promises? It is not enough to criticise the government without providing workable alternatives,” the statement said.

They argued that aspiring to govern a state of over five million people requires thorough preparation, clear vision and a sound understanding of public administration, including realistic funding strategies, implementation timelines and measurable performance indicators.

The group further urged Dan’iya to reflect on his tenure as Deputy Governor under former Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and share the lessons learnt, cautioning him against what they described as the shortcomings of his political mentor whom they accused of assuming office without adequate preparation.

While emphasising the need for accountability on the part of the incumbent administration, the residents acknowledged Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s interventions in security logistics, road construction and rehabilitation, housing and primary healthcare revitalisation as efforts that merit objective assessment.

They noted that the provision of operational vehicles, motorcycles and other security equipment to security agencies has enhanced response capacity in parts of the state, even as they admitted that insecurity remains a challenge requiring sustained action.

According to the concerned residents, while the present government must be judged on its performance, the opposition has an equal responsibility to demonstrate superior capacity and offer better alternatives rather than expecting voters to be swayed by criticism alone.

They therefore challenged the ADC candidate to publicly present his specific plans for strengthening security in vulnerable communities, supporting farmers and small businesses, tackling youth unemployment, attracting private investment and improving service delivery across the 23 local government areas of the state, stressing that Sokoto needs a prepared leader with a clear plan.