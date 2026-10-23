Oyetola Inaugurates NIMBEX Committee, Eyes Maritime Investment Boom

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday inaugurated a committee to organise the Nigeria Marine and Blue Economy Expo (NIMBEX), in a strategic move to position Nigeria as a leading destination for maritime investment, innovation, and trade in Africa.

The expo is expected to bring together policymakers, international investors, industry leaders, and technology innovators to support the federal government’s efforts to unlock the vast economic potential of Nigeria’s marine and blue economy.

Oyetola said the initiative would provide a platform to translate the country’s maritime advantages into tangible investment opportunities, economic growth, and job creation.

He stated that Nigeria’s marine and blue economy held enormous potential to drive economic diversification, attract investment, and create sustainable employment. NIMBEX, according to him, will provide a strategic platform to bring together the capital, expertise, and partnerships needed to unlock these opportunities.

Oyetola, who was represented at the inauguration by Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Mrs Fatima Mahmood, said the expo would help bridge the gap between Nigeria’s vast maritime resources and the investments required to harness them for national development.

The minister, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Bolaji Akinola, said, “With an 853-kilometre coastline, more than 10,000 kilometres of navigable inland waterways spanning 28 states, and a substantial domestic market, Nigeria possesses significant assets to strengthen its position in regional and international maritime trade.”

The NIMBEX Organising Committee is chaired by Mr. Husseini Shettima, Director of Marine Conservation, Innovation and Technology at the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

Hajia Kalthum Ibrahim, Director of Planning, Research and Statistics in the ministry, and Professor Busayo Fakinlede, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Marine and Blue Economy, will serve as co-chairpersons.

The minister’s Special Adviser, Dr. Bolaji Akinola, will serve as a member of the committee and Chief Operating Officer of the expo.

Other members include representatives of the ministry’s technical departments and key agencies and institutions across the maritime sector, including Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Nigerian Ports Economic Regulatory Agency, National Inland Waterways Authority, and Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria.

Equally represented are Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron; Nigerian Institute for Oceanography and Marine Research; Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology; National Institute for Freshwater Fisheries Research, New Bussa; and Federal College of Freshwater Fisheries Technology in New Bussa and Baga.

The committee also includes representatives of coastal states, terminal operators, shipowners, freight forwarders, barge operators, and other stakeholders in the maritime industry.

The multi-agency composition is intended to promote coordinated planning and execution while connecting investors with credible, policy-backed opportunities across the sector.

NIMBEX will focus on key areas, such as deep-sea mining, port development, shipping development, inland waterway development, logistics, offshore energy, maritime finance, fisheries, marine biotechnology, maritime security, and environmental sustainability.

The expo will also showcase emerging opportunities in marine renewable energy, green shipbuilding, artificial intelligence-driven logistics, subsea robotics, and coastal tourism.

Beyond showcasing investment prospects, NIMBEX aims to foster collaboration among government, industry, financial institutions, and technology stakeholders while promoting sustainable approaches to harnessing Nigeria’s marine resources.