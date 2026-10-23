Osun Engages Security Agencies on New Transport Law

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Government has engaged security agencies and other relevant stakeholders on the implementation of the state’s Integrated Transport, Traffic and Park Management Law, 2026, ahead of its enforcement.

The engagement, held yesterday, was aimed at promoting effective traffic management, curbing illegal revenue collection and ensuring orderliness in the state’s transportation sector.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the state House of Assembly Committee on Public Works and Transport, representing Irewole/Isokan state constituency, Hon. Abiola Waheed Ibrahim Inaolaji, said the meeting was designed to familiarise participating institutions with the provisions of the law, clarify their responsibilities and strengthen inter-agency collaboration.

According to the lawmaker, the law was designed to protect residents and the state’s transport infrastructure.

Inaolaji emphasised that enforcement must be carried out within the confines of the law, warning against harassment of motorists, unauthorised revenue collection and abuse of power by enforcement officers.

He said the success of the law would depend largely on public confidence, cooperation among relevant agencies and strict adherence to its provisions.

According to him, the legislation is intended to protect residents, improve the state’s transportation system and eliminate thuggery and violence associated with motor park activities.

Also speaking, the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Zungura, described the law as a significant development in the regulation of the state’s transportation sector.

Zungura, who noted that the law was signed on October 15, 2026, said it addressed critical aspects of road management, including traffic lights, vehicle impoundment and towing.

He expressed optimism that its implementation would improve traffic control and address some of the challenges associated with the existing transportation management system.

Zungura said: “The programme is a laudable one that every security agency in the state will appreciate, not only because it involves road management, but it’s also a cooperation of all security agencies to make sure that the road management has been done properly.”

He added that the legislation could reduce crises previously experienced at local government motor parks, saying: “In the past, we used to have issues in the local government garages, but this law will minimise, if not eradicate, the crises that normally emanate from the garages.”

The police commissioner urged officers responsible for enforcing the law to comply with its provisions, while clarifying that the provision of adequate parking spaces was the responsibility of the relevant transport management authorities.

On motorists who cover or deface their vehicle number plates, Zungura said the Inspector-General of Police (IG) had directed commissioners of police across the country to ensure that offenders are arrested and prosecuted.

“That’s a very general phenomenon that cuts across all the states. And because of that, the Inspector-General of Police has given a marching order to all Commissioners of Police that any such person or vehicle that is seen covering or defacing the number plate should be arrested and prosecuted,” he said.

Also, the FRSC Sector Commander in Osogbo, Sunday Tayo, called on the state government to provide standardised and well-organised motor parks to support effective enforcement of the law.

Tayo said the absence of standard motor parks in Osun State could pose challenges to implementation, stressing that appropriate facilities would improve coordination among security agencies and park management officials.

“The law is a welcome one. It’s going to help the working apparatus of federal safety,” he said.

He urged the government to learn from organised motor parks in Oyo State, citing Iwo Road and Challenge in Ibadan as examples of facilities that could accommodate security agencies and park management officials.

According to him, standard motor parks equipped with surveillance cameras and other necessary facilities would improve monitoring and strengthen enforcement.

Similarly, Hon. Solanke Hamzak of the Osun State Internal Revenue Service described the law as necessary for the state’s development, urging security personnel and other enforcement officers to discharge their duties in accordance with its provisions.

He warned against illegal activities at motor parks, stressing the need for transparency and accountability in the collection of authorised revenues.

The engagement forms part of the state government’s preparations for the implementation of the new law, which is expected to strengthen coordination among relevant agencies and improve the administration of transport and motor park activities.

Stakeholders at the meeting emphasised the need for cooperation, accountability and lawful enforcement to ensure that the implementation of the legislation promotes road safety, protects commuters and transport operators, and supports an orderly transportation system across Osun State.

The sensitisation programme brought together security agencies, transport operators, park managers and other stakeholders to discuss the provisions of the law and their responsibilities ahead of its implementation.

The Corps Commander of Osun State Amotekun Corps, High Chief Dr Hon. Adekunle Isaac Omoyele, promised that the state security outfit would support the Osun State Park Management in maintaining law and order in the park.

He said Amotekun was established to complement the efforts of other security agencies, and the state security has been cooperating with other security agencies.