Ogunsan @ 50: The ‘Civilian General’s’ Journey of Faith, Family, Leadership and Service

For the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan, turning 50 was not just an opportunity to celebrate another milestone but to reflect on a journey shaped by faith, family, relationships and service. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that the recent launch of the book Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan: The Civilian General – The Man, His Wits, Passion, Influence brought together political leaders, security chiefs, business executives, traditional rulers and family members whose tributes offered insights into his life, leadership, contributions to public service, security collaboration, business and philanthropy

Tributes to Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan’s humility, leadership and contribution to security collaboration in Lagos recently took centre stage as the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) celebrated his 50th birthday with the launch of a book documenting his life and influence.

Thus, the unveiling of the book “Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan: The Civilian General – The Man, His Wits, Passion, Influence” afforded family, friends, government officials, business leaders and traditional rulers the opportunity to share their experiences of the celebrant.

The book, authored by Mayor Oki Olatunji Samson and co-authored by Abayomi Oyelami, was jointly unveiled by Chief Ajibola Bankole Adebutu, MON, Chief Executive Officer of JB Farms, and Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu.

The occasion brought together Lagos State Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, political leaders, business executives, security chiefs, traditional rulers, Christian ministers, family members and associates, whose tributes highlighted Ogunsan’s humility, dedication, faith and ability to build relationships across institutions.

Sanwo-Olu, Disu Praise His Leadership

Sanwo-Olu, reflecting on a relationship spanning almost a decade, recalled that Ogunsan initially struck him as quiet, humble and unassuming. He said their working relationship revealed a dependable leader with compassion, strength and a commitment to getting results.

“Ogunsan is an Omoluabi personified. He is a committed Lagosian. Ayo, my dear aburo, has worked and touched lives in different ways. That’s why I’m truly proud not just to be identified with him but to wish him well,” the governor said.

Describing his character, he added: “He will appear to you as a gentle dove, which he actually is, but inside him is the full roar of a dependable man who is strong in the Lord.”

The governor also praised Ogunsan’s loyalty, precision and ability to complete assignments while providing feedback and anticipating challenges.

Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, represented by Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai, congratulated Ogunsan and urged him to continue contributing to national security, saying: “I celebrate you, Dr. Ogunsan, on your birthday. Do continue to move in this quest to secure Nigeria.”

Disu described Ogunsan as a wonderful person whose humility had helped bring security agencies together.

“Dr. Ayo Ogunsan is a wonderful human being. I have a lot to learn from him, though I am older than him. He doesn’t mind kneeling down to solve problems. He has been able to merge all security agencies in Nigeria,” the IGP said.

FirstBank Managing Director and CEO, Olusegun Alebiosu, praised Ogunsan’s humility, honesty, amiability and impact, saying he continued to learn from him and considered him a great man.

While LSSTF Board Chairman Kehinde Durosinmi Etti commended Ogunsan’s knowledge of security matters and their professional relationship, another board member and Zenith Bank Executive Director, Akin Ogunranti called him an “indefatigable CEO,” citing his energy and regular updates on security initiatives.

Ubon Udoh, board member and MD/CEO of ASR Foundation, described him as “driven and inspirational,” praising his belief in collective effort.

Faith, Family and Lasting Values

Businessman and philanthropist Chief Olu Okeowo, Chairman of Gibraltar Construction, described Ogunsan as a distinguished gentleman whose Christianity was reflected in his work and family. Comparing him with biblical David, he praised the family’s shared expression of worship.

Adebutu conveyed greetings from his father, Sir Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu, and the Adebutu family, praying for Ogunsan to celebrate 60, 70 and more birthdays as God permits.

Lagos Commissioner for Special Duties Gbenga Oyerinde celebrated five decades of memorable experiences, praying that Ogunsan’s coming years would be more fulfilling and bring him “testimonies that money cannot buy.”

The Alara of Ilara, Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, praised Ogunsan’s diligence and commitment to service and thanked his wife, Dr. Ajoke Ogunsan, for supporting him and keeping the home front.

The Ologba of Ogba, Oba Lateef Egbeyemi, said, “We can see the certificate of your parents in you.” He commended the celebrant’s wife and children and prayed that Ogunsan would live to witness their successes.

Family members Abiodun Ogunsan and Dr. Sunday Alabi, his brother-in-law, also paid tribute. Abiodun described him as a leader, mentor and father figure guided by discipline and spirituality, while Alabi recalled recognising his leadership qualities in 1986/87.

Dignitaries at the Celebration

Political figures present included Lagos Chief of Staff Tayo Ayinde; Deputy Chief of Staff Sam Egube; APC Lagos deputy governorship candidate Princess Damilola Senayon James; campaign Director-General Senator Musiliu Obanikoro; Attorney-General Lawal Pedro, SAN; Commissioner for Information Gbenga Omotoso; Commissioner for Trade and Investment Folashade Ambrose-Medebem; Special Adviser on Tourism Idris Aregbe; Gbenga Abiola; and Seriki Muritala. Retired DIG Agboola Oshodi Glover also attended.

Business leaders included UBA Group Managing Director and CEO Oliver Alawuba; Idowu Oguntona, MD of Lagos Bus Service Limited; and other executives.

Disu led senior police officers including DIG Adegoke Fayoade; retired DIGs Bode Adeleke, Ari Muhammed Ali and David Folawiyo; AIGs Simeon Akpanudom, Olohundare Jimoh and Ronke Nurat Okunade; retired AIGs Johnson Adenola and Lanre Bankole; CPs Fatai Tijani, Toyin Agbaminijo, retired Saadat Ismail, Akin Fakorede and retired Abiodun Alamutu; DCPs Anthony Okon Placid, Bayo Sulaiman, Lawal Adeshina, retired Akinbayo Olasoji and Mary Ayim; ACPs Veronica Ameh-Akpa, Frances Oyin Adegbite, Smith Adeleke and Adegbite; and CSPs Tayo Akerele, Solomon Komolafe, Ayodele Elijah, Shola Jejeloye and Shokunbi Toyosi.

Military representatives included Brig. Gen. Ayokunle Owolabi, Air Commodore M.A. Imam, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams Aliu, Gen. Olumuyiwa Okunowo and Rear Admiral Olugbenga Oladipo, Commander of Operation Delta Safe.

Other security officials were NDLEA Lagos Strategic Commander ACGN Wali Liman Abubakar; NSCDC Commandant Adedotun Keshinro; Immigration Comptroller Chris Olu Onajinrin; FRSC Sector Commander Kehinde Hamzat; LNSA General Manager Prince Dr. Ifalade Oyekan; Man ‘O’ War Commandant MC Ayodele Ajayi; and Vigilante Group of Nigeria Commander Sesan Oguntunde.

Traditional rulers included Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, represented by his wife; Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo; Oba Lateef Egbeyemi and Olori Kadijat Egbeyemi; Onikoyi of Ikoyi Oba Ibikunle Fafunwa; and Lagos white-cap chiefs.

Christian ministers included Pastor Yemi Akinwande of Deeper Life Church UK, who delivered the exhortation; Pastor Sehindemi Johnson; Professor Albert Oikelome; Pastor Tope Ojemen; Pastor Olaomo; and Pastor Olanipekun.

Worship, praise and thanksgiving marked the celebration, as the book documented Ogunsan’s journey and the values associates said had shaped his life and leadership.

As the celebration drew to a close with worship, praise and thanksgiving, the tributes returned to the themes that had run through the occasion: faith, family, humility and service.

For Ogunsan, the book offers a record of five decades of experiences, while the words of those who gathered in his honour provide a personal account of the relationships and values that have shaped his journey. The milestone also marks the beginning of another chapter, with prayers and expectations for continued fulfilment, greater impact and many more years of service.