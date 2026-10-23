Knorr Partners CAPA to Celebrate Nigeria’s Culinary Community

Knorr has celebrated Nigerian food culture and culinary expertise as the headline sponsor of the Culinary Arts Practitioners Association Nigeria (CAPA) Day 2026. Through its participation, the brand recognised the chefs, caterers and food professionals whose skills and creativity shape the meals that bring people together and make special occasions memorable.

The event was held on Tuesday, at the Hall of Odin, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Held under the theme “Root to Relevance,” CAPA Day 2026 explored the relationship between culinary heritage and innovation, with discussions around knowledge sharing, sustainability and the future of food.

Culinary experts, including the president, Chiamaka Nwakalor-Egemba, popularly known as Chef Amaka; the vice-president, Ladipo Ayodeji, known as Chef Dee; and Tolani Tayo-Osikoya, known as Chef T, joined fellow practitioners to celebrate the traditions, skills and ideas shaping Nigeria’s culinary industry.

As part of its participation, Knorr hosted a cooking showcase featuring its Smokey Party Jollof Seasoning, demonstrating how the seasoning could be incorporated into different dishes.

The event also recognised culinary talent through a competition, with Chef Adesuwa Edogun (Chef Eva) emerging in first position, followed by Chef Mujidah Adegbayi (Chef MOA) in second place, Chef Ummulkhuthum (Chef K) in third place, and Chef Adeola Kukoyi in fourth place.

Speaking on Knorr’s sponsorship for this year’s event, Dexter Adeola, Foods Marketing Innovation & EWA Strategy Lead at Unilever, said, “We are proud to be part of CAPA Day 2026 and to support the culinary professionals who play an important role in Nigeria’s food culture. Their skill and creativity help preserve our food traditions while bringing new ideas to the kitchen. Our participation reflects our commitment to celebrating these professionals and the role they play in bringing people together through food.”

The event also marked the induction of new members into CAPA.