FG-Labour Talks End in Deadlock, Rescheduled for Tuesday

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





Negotiation between Federal Government and organised labour to avert looming industrial crisis has ended without resolving issues in dispute.

The meeting convened at Ministry of Labour in Abuja on Wednesday could not reach any agreement hence talks was rescheduled for Tuesday, next week.

A statement jointly issued by Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress after meeting held 22nd October 2026 said that labour presented its demands in good faith but government delegation came unprepared and without necessary mandate to engage.

According to a statement signed by Acting General Secretary of NLC, Comrade Benson Upah, Labour demands include reduction in petrol prices to 2024 levels, renegotiation of national minimum wage, implementation of agreed tax relief, JOHESU terms of settlement, and Joint Public Service Negotiating Council demands on peculiar allowance, wage award and hazard allowance.

“Labour presented its demands in good faith. Regrettably, government delegation came unprepared and without necessary mandates to engage substantively. No concrete commitments were secured, and outstanding issues remain unresolved,” the statement said.

It said Minister of Labour requested adjournment to Tuesday to allow government assemble all relevant ministers and heads of departments and agencies for productive session.

NLC said it remains committed to dialogue but will not accept indefinite delay.

“We will report back to our organs, and if no meaningful progress is made on Tuesday, the relevant organs of NLC will decide next line of action,” it stated.

However, it directed affiliates to be on alert.

“We urge all affiliates of NLC, all state councils and our civil society allies to be at alert and start mobilizing for possible action across nation while we hope tenets of our demands are met,” Upah said.

The two Labour Centres urged Nigerian workers and general public to remain calm and resolute, assuring that it will continue to pursue interests of workers and masses through every legitimate means.

The stalled talks come amid mounting pressure over cost of living and unresolved welfare issues in public service.