Ebonyi Killings: Fresh Revelations Raise Questions Over Soldiers’ Actions

Abdullahi Mohammed

The atmosphere in Ihetutu community, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, remains tense and sorrowful following the alleged killing of two young men by a soldier reportedly attached to Palladium Mining Company, in an incident that has raised troubling questions about the conduct of security personnel deployed to protect mining operations in the area.

The victims, identified as 18-year-old Chibuike Elema and 20-year-old Obinna Gideon Akandu, reportedly lost their lives on Sunday after allegedly being shot by military personnel at a location said to be some distance from the company’s mining facility.

While the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain the subject of an ongoing military investigation, accounts obtained from grieving families, community representatives and other sources have raised questions about what transpired before the two young men were killed.

At the centre of the controversy are allegations that the victims were shot following a disagreement over money allegedly demanded by soldiers operating in the area.

However, the precise sequence of events, the motive behind the shooting and the circumstances under which the soldiers encountered the victims have yet to be independently established.

Findings gathered suggest that the incident occurred outside the immediate operational premises of Palladium Mining Company, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the soldiers’ presence at the location.

Sources familiar with the company’s operations claimed that the soldiers allegedly involved were not carrying out any assignment authorised by the mining company at the time of the incident.

The company had neither deployed the personnel for an undercover operation nor instructed them to undertake any activity outside their designated security responsibilities.

These claims, however, remain subject to independent verification, particularly regarding the soldiers’ official deployment arrangements, operational instructions and chain of command.

The development has consequently raised questions about whether the alleged shooting occurred in the course of authorised military duties or resulted from actions undertaken independently by the personnel involved.

Investigators are also expected to establish whether the soldiers were officially assigned to the location where the shooting occurred and whether any operational instructions were breached.

Since the incident happened last Sunday, there have been several misleading reports, which however, encouraged this investigation to ascertain the real story.

For the families of the deceased, the tragedy represents an unimaginable loss that has thrown their households into mourning.

Mr Donatus Okoro, father of 18-year-old Chibuike Elema, alleged that his son was called from home on Sunday morning to join other workers at the mining site.

According to him, the young man had completed his activities and was returning home when the fatal encounter reportedly occurred.

Okoro alleged that eyewitnesses informed the family that soldiers attached to the mining company demanded money from the youths before opening fire on them.

“But they told the soldiers that they were not with anything. The soldiers raised their guns and shot them in the head,” the grieving father alleged.

His account, although emotionally compelling, has not been independently corroborated by the military authorities.

Nevertheless, the allegation that money was demanded before the shooting has become a major concern among residents, who are calling for investigators to establish whether extortion or any other unlawful activity contributed to the incident.

The second victim, Obinna Gideon Akandu, who was identified as a 20-year-old second-year Economics student of Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki was the son of serving councillor representing Ihetutu community in Ivo Local Government Area Mr Joshua Akandu.

According to his father, the young undergraduate had returned to the community on Friday afternoon following the postponement of his examinations.

What was supposed to be a brief visit home ended in tragedy when he reportedly went to the farm on Sunday and was allegedly shot while returning.

“My son was innocent. He just went to the farm, and while coming back, they shot him on the road,” Akandu said.

The father’s account presents an additional dimension to the incident, particularly regarding the movements of the victims before the shooting.

While one family maintained that its son was returning from work, the other stated that the deceased had gone to the farm.

These accounts underscore the need for investigators to reconstruct the victims’ movements, identify eyewitnesses and determine precisely how the fatal encounter occurred.

For residents, however, the immediate concern remains the loss of two young lives and the need to establish accountability.

The killings generated widespread grief and anger among residents of Ihetutu, with women, youths and community leaders demanding an independent and transparent investigation.

Some residents alleged that the incident reflected broader concerns about the conduct of security personnel.

The community’s demands come amid concerns that unresolved grievances could further strain relations between residents, security agencies and companies operating within the locality.

In the aftermath of the reported shooting, tensions reportedly escalated as aggrieved youths descended on the mining facility, destroying property and disrupting operations.

Accounts of the disturbance indicated that equipment, vehicles, offices and staff accommodation were affected during the unrest. Some vehicles were reportedly set ablaze, while offices and residential facilities were allegedly vandalised and looted.

The destruction further complicated an already volatile situation, raising concerns about the safety of workers, residents and investments in the area.

Although the anger generated by the deaths has been widely acknowledged, government officials and community leaders have appealed against retaliatory violence.

The attacks on the company’s facilities also raise separate questions requiring investigation, including the identity of those responsible, the extent of property damage and whether adequate measures were taken to prevent the escalation.

Meanwhile, it was also gathered that Palladium Mining Company has commenced efforts aimed at reducing tensions and restoring its relationship with the host community.

Sources familiar with the development disclosed that the company was initiating humanitarian and reconciliation measures intended to reach the bereaved families and other affected members of Ihetutu.

The intervention is reportedly designed to demonstrate solidarity with the grieving families, address immediate humanitarian concerns and create an atmosphere conducive to dialogue.

The company’s priority is to ensure that the unfortunate incident does not permanently damage the relationship it has maintained with the community.

The proposed engagement is also expected to involve consultations with traditional authorities, community representatives, youth leaders and relevant government officials.

Although details of the humanitarian measures have not been publicly established, sources indicated that the company recognises the importance of rebuilding confidence and ensuring that peace returns to the area.

The company is said to be particularly concerned about preserving its relationship with the host community while allowing the relevant authorities to conduct an independent investigation.

However, the reconciliation initiative does not diminish the demand for accountability or replace the need for a transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Ebonyi Government Intervenes, Seals Mining Company

The Ebonyi State Government has condemned the killings and announced the sealing of the mining facility pending efforts to restore peace and ensure justice.

Governor Francis Nwifuru described the incident as tragic and regrettable, expressing concern over the loss of two young lives.

During a government visit to the community, the governor, represented by the Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development, Chief Chinedum Nkah, appealed to residents, particularly the youths, to remain calm and law-abiding.

He assured the community that the government would work with the relevant authorities to ensure that the circumstances surrounding the incident were properly investigated.

The governor’s representative also disclosed that the soldier allegedly implicated in the shooting had been taken into custody.

According to the state government, an investigation had commenced to establish the facts and determine responsibility.

The decision to seal the mining facility represents a significant intervention by the state government as authorities seek to prevent further violence and restore confidence among residents.

Also on his part, the Chairman of Ivo Local Government Area, Chief Michael Anyim, also condemned the incident, describing the killings as unwarranted and unnecessary.

Speaking on the development, Anyim said the community had previously maintained a peaceful relationship with soldiers deployed to the area.

The council chairman appealed to aggrieved youths to desist from further attacks on the mining facility and other acts capable of worsening the situation.

He assured residents that the local government would collaborate with the Ebonyi State Government and the Nigerian Army to pursue justice for the victims and their families.

Anyim stressed the importance of allowing the relevant authorities to conclude their investigations while maintaining peace within the community.

Military Confirms Investigation Is Ongoing

In an effort to obtain the military’s position on the incident, the Commanding Officer of the 24 Support Engineer Regiment at Nkwagu Military Cantonment, Abakaliki, Lieutenant Colonel Ikenna Emmanuel Chielo was contacted. Speaking through a telephone conversation, he confirmed that authorities had visited the scene and that investigations were ongoing.

“We were at the scene today, investigation is ongoing, let’s be patient to get the full details,” Chielo said.

His response indicates that military authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The outcome of the investigation will be critical in determining whether the incident involved unlawful use of force, misconduct or any other offence under applicable military and civilian laws.

Unanswered Questions Surrounding the Killings

Beyond the grief and destruction, the incident has exposed several issues that require clarification.

One major question concerns the exact location of the shooting and why soldiers reportedly attached to a private mining operation were present there.

Another concerns the allegation that money was demanded from the victims shortly before they were killed.

Investigators will also need to establish whether the soldiers were acting under official instructions, whether any confrontation occurred and what circumstances led to the discharge of firearms.

The reported differences in the families’ accounts of the victims’ movements also make it necessary to obtain independent eyewitness testimony and reconstruct the events leading to the shooting.

Equally important is the need to determine the precise relationship between the mining company and the military personnel deployed to provide security around its operations.

The investigation should clarify the extent of the company’s authority, if any, over the movement and activities of the soldiers, as well as the command structure responsible for supervising their deployment.

These issues are particularly significant because the shooting reportedly occurred outside the company’s operational premises.

Until the relevant authorities release their findings, allegations concerning the motive for the shooting and the responsibility of individuals or institutions must remain unproven.

*Abdullahi Mohammed, writes from Ebonyi