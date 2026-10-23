Dokubo-Asari Honours Sultan of Sokoto, Seeks Royal Presence at Coronation

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The Amanyanabo of the Source, Elem-Kalabari, Torusarama-Piri, in Rivers State, Alhaji Mujahid Abubakr Dokubo-Asari, has honoured the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, with a Leadership Award.

According to the paramount ruler, the award is in recognition of Sultan’s contributions to peace, unity and responsible traditional leadership.

Dokubo-Asari presented the award during a courtesy visit to the palace of the Sultan of Sokoto, accompanied by Alabo Prince Tonye Princewill, the Paramount Head of Da Ogo Group of Houses, alongside other dignitaries, palace hypemen and special advisers.

The visit also provided an opportunity for the Amanyanabo to formally invite the Sultan to the forthcoming Se Diye (Coronation) ceremony scheduled for December 19, 2026.

The royal engagement underscored the importance of cooperation among traditional institutions in promoting national unity, peaceful coexistence and mutual respect across Nigeria’s diverse cultural communities.

Speaking during the visit, Dokubo-Asari, who is also described as Da Amakiri Tubo highlighted the significance of fostering cordial relationships among traditional rulers, whose influence remains vital to community development, conflict resolution and the preservation of cultural heritage.

He also recognised the Sultan’s distinguished leadership and commitment to peace, unity and responsible traditional stewardship, describing the engagement as an opportunity to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood among traditional institutions.

In his response, the Sultan expressed appreciation to the Amanyanabo for the visit, the Leadership Award and the invitation to the forthcoming coronation.

He also conveyed his goodwill towards the historic ceremony and expressed his intention to attend the occasion.

The Sultan’s response further highlighted the importance of building bridges across cultural and geographical boundaries to strengthen relationships among leaders and their communities.

As preparations continue towards the Se Diye of Da Amakiri Tubo Alhaji Dokubo-Asari, Amanyanabo of the Source, the excitement continues to grow ahead of December 19, 2026 promises to be a historic gathering of royalty, dignitaries, leaders, friends, families and well-wishers.