CSR REPORTERS Unveils Technical Framework for Nigeria CSR Impact Ranking

Africa’s independent corporate responsibility and sustainability news and intelligence platform, CSR REPORTERS, has unveiled the Methodology and Technical Framework for the Nigeria CSR Impact Ranking 2026, laying the foundation for an evidence-led assessment of corporate social impact and sustainability performance in Nigeria.

The new methodology puts evidence at the centre of corporate accountability, seeking to move corporate responsibility assessment beyond publicity, expenditure and self-reported claims to a more structured examination of what organisations actually do, the evidence supporting their claims, the outcomes they achieve and the extent to which those outcomes can be substantiated.

Founder and CEO of CSR REPORTERS, Eche Munonye, said the distinction has become increasingly important as sustainability reports and CSR announcements gain greater prominence, while independently verifiable evidence of lasting impact remains uneven. The main objective of the Nigeria CSR Impact Ranking 2026 seeks to answer a fundamental question: What can a company actually demonstrate about its social impact and sustainability performance?

The methodology establishes a weighted scoring framework for assessing organisations operating in Nigeria across five dimensions. Impact carries the highest weighting at 30 per cent, while Strategic Alignment and Measurement & Evaluation each account for 20 per cent. Sustainability & Scale and Transparency & Accountability account for 15 per cent each.

Munonye noted that if any ranking capable of shaping corporate perception should itself be open to scrutiny. “If a ranking is going to influence how companies are perceived and discussed, people should be able to understand how it was produced,” he said. The exercise, he added, examines what was done, what changed, whether the change can be measured and sustained, and who can independently confirm it.