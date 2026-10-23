Cross River Lauds DSS, Others For Intercepting 3 GPMGs, Cache of High-calibre Arms

The Cross River government has lauded the Department of State Services (DSS) and sister security agencies for recently intercepting a huge cache of High-calibre weapons, which included three General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs).

The state Deputy Governor Rt. Hon. Peter Odey made the commendation on Friday after inspecting the seized weapons at the DSS state headquarters in Calabar.

Odey, whose visit was on behalf of Governor Bassey Otu, commended the Service on the intelligence operation that led to the seizure of the weapons which included seven A-K 47 assault rifles.

The deputy governor stated that the arrest of two suspected gunrunners during the operation, would help the DSS and sister security agencies apprehend those behind the illegal arms trade.

He noted that had the weapons not been intercepted, there was a strong possibility that it could be used to wreak havoc in the state and neighbouring states, particularly during the forthcoming general elections.

The deputy governor praised the growing synergy between the security agencies and the military, saying the development has helped the government increasingly turn the tide against criminal elements.