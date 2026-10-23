Counterfeit Products: Ex-NBA Secretary Seeks Life Sentence, N20m Fine

Wale Igbintade

A former Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Adebisi Iyaniwura, has petitioned the Senate to consider life imprisonment for aggravated counterfeiting offences, a minimum fine of N20 million and a mandatory 10-year jail term as part of proposed measures to curb the circulation of fake and adulterated products in Nigeria.

In a petition dated October 21, 2026, and received at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja, Iyaniwura urged the Senate Committees on Industry, Trade and Investment and Health to initiate amendments to existing laws governing the production, importation, distribution and sale of counterfeit and unwholesome products.

He also addressed the petition to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, seeking coordinated legislative and executive action against what he described as a serious threat to public health, consumer safety and national security.

The legal practitioner expressed concern over the continued circulation of counterfeit goods in Nigerian markets, warning that unscrupulous manufacturers, importers, distributors and traders were exposing consumers to products capable of causing serious illness, injury and death.

Describing the practice as a “satanic act”, Iyaniwura accused some business operators of placing profits above human lives.

“Nigerians are daily being killed by the satanic acts of unscrupulous business people in their desperation to make profits at the cost of Nigerians’ blood,” he wrote.

He argued that counterfeiting should not be treated merely as commercial fraud, given its potential consequences for public health, consumer safety and legitimate businesses.

Among the products identified in the petition are food items, pharmaceuticals and automobile spare parts.

According to him, consumers who unknowingly purchase counterfeit products risk suffering financial losses, serious health complications and, in some circumstances, death.

He warned that fake food products and medicines could expose consumers to harmful substances or products that fail to meet established safety and quality standards.

He also raised concerns about substandard automobile components, which could compromise vehicle safety and contribute to fatal road accidents.

To address the problem, Iyaniwura called for amendments to existing legislation to introduce stiffer penalties capable of deterring individuals and businesses involved in the manufacture, importation, storage, distribution and sale of counterfeit products.

Under his proposal, offenders would face a minimum fine of N20 million and a mandatory 10-year prison sentence, while life imprisonment would be considered for aggravated offences warranting the most severe punishment under the proposed framework.

He maintained that tougher sanctions would send a clear message that the deliberate manufacture and distribution of potentially dangerous products for financial gain should attract serious criminal consequences.

Beyond imprisonment and fines, the former NBA secretary called for the forfeiture of premises, properties and other assets linked to counterfeiting operations.

He proposed that such assets be forfeited in accordance with applicable proceeds-of-crime legislation, arguing that the measure would help authorities deprive offenders of the financial benefits of the illegal trade and disrupt the networks sustaining it.

Another major proposal is the introduction of provisions requiring counterfeit-related cases to be concluded within 90 days.

He argued that prolonged prosecutions could undermine enforcement efforts and allow alleged offenders to continue operating while cases remain pending.

He therefore urged lawmakers to consider measures to expedite the determination of cases involving the production, importation, storage and distribution of counterfeit goods.

The proposed 90-day timeline would, however, require careful consideration of court procedures, evidential requirements and the capacity of the justice system to ensure timely adjudication without compromising fair hearing and due process.

In addition to tougher penalties and expedited trials, Iyaniwura proposed mandatory QR-code traceability for consumable products nationwide, beginning with pharmaceuticals.

Under the proposed system, QR codes would enable consumers and regulatory authorities to verify product information and trace goods through the supply chain.

He argued that the technology could help identify suspicious products, establish their origins, track distribution channels and support investigations into suspected counterfeiting.

The petitioner maintained that combating counterfeiting required a comprehensive approach combining tougher criminal sanctions, asset forfeiture, faster prosecution and improved product-tracking systems.

He also highlighted the implications for legitimate businesses, which face unfair competition when counterfeit products are sold alongside genuine goods.

The petition was received at the Federal Secretariat in Abuja on October 21, 2026. No formal response from the relevant Senate committees or the Attorney General of the Federation was included in the information provided.