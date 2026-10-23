Boat Mishap: Max Shipping Distances Ibeto from Recovery Operation, Seeks Investigation

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Max Shipping Services Limited has clarified its role in the recovery of its vessel, ANAMBRA BASIN FSO, at Kula community in Rivers State, distancing its Chairman, Chief Cletus Ibeto, from allegations surrounding the operation following a reported boat capsizing in which several persons are feared to have lost their lives.

The company, in a statement issued by its management, said it owned the vessel but was neither the operator of the oilfield nor a party to the separate operational arrangements involving the host community.

According to the company, “ANAMBRA BASIN FSO was hired to Menal Technical Services Limited under a Marine Equipment Hire Agreement dated September 20, 2024, which was subsequently amended”.

Max Shipping said its decision to retrieve the vessel followed prolonged outstanding hire payments and unsuccessful efforts to secure settlement.

The company stated that the agreement assigned Menal Technical Services specific responsibilities relating to operational exigencies, community settlements, vessel and personnel security, and demobilisation.

It added that the contractual responsibilities of the hirer and the arrangements involving the end user should be distinguished from the ownership of the vessel.

Addressing concerns about a possible oil spill, Max Shipping said the crude oil stored aboard the vessel had been discharged before the recovery operation.

It cited tank inspection documents issued by Checkirem and GSV Inspection Services Limited in September 2026, which, according to the company, recorded that the inspected tanks were free and clean of crude oil at the time of inspection.

The company said the documents were being preserved for submission to the relevant authorities, if required.

Max Shipping also maintained that it had made repeated efforts to resolve issues surrounding the vessel’s retrieval through dialogue with community leaders and representatives.

It said its representatives had explained the company’s contractual relationship with Menal Technical Services and sought to address misunderstandings about its role at the location.

The company expressed concern over reports linking Ibeto personally to the incident and the alleged loss of lives, insisting that the vessel’s ownership should not be conflated with the operational arrangements at the oilfield.

Reacting to the reported boat capsizing, the company said it was saddened by reports that lives might have been lost.

“We recognise the distress and uncertainty experienced by those awaiting confirmation of the whereabouts and condition of their loved ones,” the statement said.

It called on the relevant security authorities to investigate the incident, establish the circumstances surrounding the reported capsizing and take appropriate lawful steps to protect lives and prevent further incidents.

The company also appealed to all parties to remain calm, refrain from violence and allow the competent authorities to determine the facts.

Reaffirming its commitment to peaceful community relations, Max Shipping said it had maintained cordial relationships with host and neighbouring communities within its areas of operation through engagement and social responsibility initiatives.

It urged the media and the public to distinguish between vessel ownership, contractual obligations and the separate operational arrangements at the oilfield.

“Serious allegations should be based on verified facts, not assumptions,” the statement added.